VIDEO | Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell feature in ICC T20 World Cup anthem

The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Thursday released official anthem for the upcoming T20 World Cup 2021 in the UAE and Oman. The anthem has been released along with a campaign film featuring animated versions of Virat Kohli, Australia all-rounder Glenn Maxwell and other star cricketers.

The 16-team tournament will begin on October 17, with the final to be played in Dubai on November 14. The Super 12 stage matches will kick start on October 23 when Australia take on South Africa. Composed by Bollywood music director Amit Trivedi, an animated film features young fans from all around the world engrossed in the excitement of T20I cricket. The opening few seconds of the video shows Virat kohli slapping the ball powerfully through point. 🎵 Let the world know,

This is your show 🎵



The 32-year-old is joined by his West Indies counterpart Kieron Pollard, Australia all-rounder Glenn Maxwell and Rashid Khan of Afghanistan. Launched in collaboration with ICC's global broadcast partner Star Sports, the film premiers worldwide on Thursday across ICC, BCCI, and Star Sports' social media handles. The animation film features a brand-new broadcast technology that blends both 3D and 2D effects to create the film. A production team of over 40 people, including designers, modellers, matte painters, animators, lighters, and compositors, worked round-the-clock to produce the final version.