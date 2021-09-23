T20 World Cup 2021 | Shikhar Dhawan and Krunal Pandya could have been accommodated in squad, opines MSK Prasad

Former chief of selectors MSK Prasad has opined that senior India opener Shikhar Dhawan and all-rounder Krunal Pandya could have been accommodated in the India squad for the T20 World Cup 2021. The 46-year-old pointed out that Shikhar Dhawan has always performed well for India in the ICC events.

Shikhar Dhawan was one of the surprise omission from India's 15-man squad for the T20 World Cup 2021 in the UAE and Oman. Apart from delivering for India in the major ICC events, the southpaw has performed consistently well for his IPL franchises. Dhawan was the second highest run-scorer in the IPL 2021, and in the onging edition of the cash-rich league, he is leading the runs chart with 422 runs. On Wednesday, the 34-year-old scored 42 off 37 as Delhi Capitals (DC) registered a thumping 8-wicket win over the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH).

However, KL Rahul and Ishan Kishan were selected ahead of the experienced campaigner for the marquee event which kicks off on October 17.

MSK Prasad reckoned that Mumbai Indians all-rounder Krunal Pandya should also have made the cut as he has been impressive in the format in the last few years.

"Shikhar Dhawan maybe could have been included because he has always done well in ICC tournaments. He could have been more useful for the Indian side and similarly, Krunal Pandya is one guy whom we have groomed in the T20 format for the last 2-3 years. He's been with the Mumbai Indians and doing well.

"Selectors would have definitely put their minds into the T20 squad. But I felt as a lay man that these are the two guys who could have been fitted in," MSK Prasad told Sports Tak.

Further, the former wicketkeeper-batsman talked about Yuzvendra Chahal as well. The leg-spinner was left out of the squad as Rahul Chahar, R Ashwin and Varun Chakravarthy were preferred over him.

"Chahal is our best T20 bowler in terms of the number of wickets he has picked for Team India in the last few years. The selectors would have thought about the competition between Rahul Chahar and Yuzvendra Chahal.

"Probably that would have gone in Rahul Chahar's favour. The confidence levels of Chahar and Chahal is what the selectors would have seen and chosen Rahul.

"Rahul Chahar and Yuzvendra Chahal is a debatable issue but I would have definitely thought about Shikhar Dhawan and Krunal Pandya's inclusion, considering the way they have done for their respective franchises in the IPL," Prasad said.