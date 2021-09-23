MI vs KKR | Twitter reacts as Rohit Sharma becomes 1st batsman to score 1,000 runs vs a single opposition in IPL

Today at 8:18 PM
Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma on Friday became the first and only cricketer to complete 1,000 runs against a single opposition in the Indian Premier League (IPL). Rohit Sharma was 18 runs short of 1,000 run-mark vs KKR ahead of the match and he hit a boundary to reach the milestone.
After being put in to bat first by Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) captain Eoin Morgan, Rohit Sharma and Quinton de Kock gave a solid start to the defending champions on Thursday. Rohit, who opted to rest in MI's match against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on Sunday, opened his account with a glorious cover drive off Nitish Rana before hitting back-to-back boundaries in the fourth over from Varun Chakravarthy.
David Warner is the next batsman in line to achieve the feat with 943 and 915 runs against Punjab Kings (PBKS) and KKR respectively.
