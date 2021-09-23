MI vs KKR | Twitter reacts as Rohit Sharma becomes 1st batsman to score 1,000 runs vs a single opposition in IPL

After being put in to bat first by Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) captain Eoin Morgan, Rohit Sharma and Quinton de Kock gave a solid start to the defending champions on Thursday. Rohit, who opted to rest in MI's match against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on Sunday, opened his account with a glorious cover drive off Nitish Rana before hitting back-to-back boundaries in the fourth over from Varun Chakravarthy.