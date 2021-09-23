 user tracker image
sport iconCricket

    More Options

    MI vs KKR | Twitter reacts as Kolkata thrash Mumbai with 29 balls to spare

    no photo
    camera iconcamera icon|

    KKR defeated MI by 7 wickets in match 34 of IPL 2021

    | Courtesy- IPL

    MI vs KKR | Twitter reacts as Kolkata thrash Mumbai with 29 balls to spare

    no photo

    SportsCafe Desk

    Yesterday at 11:44 PM

    Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) continued to impress in the UAE leg of the IPL 2021 and registered an impressive 7-wicket against defending champions Mumbai Indians in the match 34 of the edition on Thursday. Venkatesh Iyer and Rahul Tripathi shined to help their team jump to 4th spot on points table.

    After beating RCB by 9 wickets on Monday, KKR came up with yet another brilliant all-round performance from their players. Rohit Sharma and Quinton de Kock gave Mumbai a brilliant start and stitched 78 runs together in 9.2 overs. However, departure of the MI captain changed the course of the match. 

    Wickets kept of failing on regular intervals as the defendings champions succumbed to the pressure built by Kolkata bowlers, ending their innings on 155/6 in 20 overs. 

    KKR Opener made a mockery of the target, sealing a 7-wicket win with 29 balls remaining. Venkatesh Iyer and Rahul Tripathi hit a fifty each to push Mumbai Indians to the sixth spot on the points table. 

    KORBO LORBO JEETBO RE

    UNPREDICTABLE? CHECK

    cool

    HAHA NICE 

    PASSION 100

    THAT'S KKR FOR YOU 

    LMAO 

    HAHA LOL

    EXPECTED RIGHT?

    XD

    Follow us on Facebook here

    Stay connected with us on Twitter here

    Like and share our Instagram page here

    SHOW COMMENTS drop down