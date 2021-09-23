MI vs KKR | Twitter reacts as Kolkata thrash Mumbai with 29 balls to spare

Yesterday at 11:44 PM
Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) continued to impress in the UAE leg of the IPL 2021 and registered an impressive 7-wicket against defending champions Mumbai Indians in the match 34 of the edition on Thursday. Venkatesh Iyer and Rahul Tripathi shined to help their team jump to 4th spot on points table.
After beating RCB by 9 wickets on Monday, KKR came up with yet another brilliant all-round performance from their players. Rohit Sharma and Quinton de Kock gave Mumbai a brilliant start and stitched 78 runs together in 9.2 overs. However, departure of the MI captain changed the course of the match.
Wickets kept of failing on regular intervals as the defendings champions succumbed to the pressure built by Kolkata bowlers, ending their innings on 155/6 in 20 overs.
KKR Opener made a mockery of the target, sealing a 7-wicket win with 29 balls remaining. Venkatesh Iyer and Rahul Tripathi hit a fifty each to push Mumbai Indians to the sixth spot on the points table.
