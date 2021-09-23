 user tracker image
    KKR opener Venkatesh Iyer slammed his first IPL hundred on Thursday

    MI vs KKR | Twitter reacts as Kolkata opener Venkatesh Iyer dazzles again, hits maiden IPL fifty

    SportsCafe Desk

    Yesterday at 11:25 PM

    Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) opener Venkatesh Iyer, who hit match-winning 41 not out against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in his debut IPL match, shined in his second match as well to bring up his maiden fifty in the cash-rich league. Iyer hit 30-ball 53 to put his team on cusp of victory.

    The 26-year-old, who was bought by KKR at his base price of Rs 20 lakh, has grabbed the opportunity with both his hands after warming the bench during the India leg of the IPL 2021. 

    Chasing a total of 93 against RCB on Monday, the opening pair of Iyer and Shubman Gill finished things off in just 10 overs, with the former maintaining a strike rate of 151.85. Venkatesh Iyer represents Madhya Pradesh in domestic cricket and has a strike rate of 138.33 in T20s.  

    This Is Getting Funny Now 

    Remember The Name

    Keep That Coming 

    Venkatesh Iyer what a knock! pic.twitter.com/Ei5bYkZzjR

    See the people celebrating 

    LEADER

    MAGNIFICENT GAMEPLAY 

    Indeed 

    HAHA OP

    TRULY 

    WHAT A PLAYER 

