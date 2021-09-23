MI vs KKR | Twitter reacts as Kolkata opener Venkatesh Iyer dazzles again, hits maiden IPL fifty

Yesterday at 11:25 PM
Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) opener Venkatesh Iyer, who hit match-winning 41 not out against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in his debut IPL match, shined in his second match as well to bring up his maiden fifty in the cash-rich league. Iyer hit 30-ball 53 to put his team on cusp of victory.
The 26-year-old, who was bought by KKR at his base price of Rs 20 lakh, has grabbed the opportunity with both his hands after warming the bench during the India leg of the IPL 2021.
Chasing a total of 93 against RCB on Monday, the opening pair of Iyer and Shubman Gill finished things off in just 10 overs, with the former maintaining a strike rate of 151.85. Venkatesh Iyer represents Madhya Pradesh in domestic cricket and has a strike rate of 138.33 in T20s.
venkatesh iyer guiding virat kohli #MIvsKKR #MIPaltan pic.twitter.com/eCYHysJyGg— Stranger (@_cow_corner) September 23, 2021
Professor Got a Really Talented Student— Sheikh Md Mahtab🇮🇳 (@Sheikh_Mahtab07) September 23, 2021
Brendon McCullum welcoming Venkatesh Iyer in the KKR squad - pic.twitter.com/FdnQHA3Mee
Venkatesh lyer to other team be like:-#KKRvsMI #KorboLorboJeetbo #VenkateshIyer #Venkatesh #KKR pic.twitter.com/HX1q86IyrR— Ayu Gupta (@iamaayyuu) September 23, 2021
Meanwhile frustrated Mumbai Indian fans . #VenkateshIyer. #MIvKKR pic.twitter.com/8Jezp7CrQD— Zakir Husain (@zakirh9) September 23, 2021
#MIvsKKR #mi #kkr— Muskan Singh (@that_singh_girl) September 23, 2021
Mi players to Venkatesh Iyer and Rahul tripathi:- pic.twitter.com/hvZwJUwobc
Venkatesh Iyer what a knock! pic.twitter.com/Ei5bYkZzjR
— sadz (@zaaliima__) September 23, 2021
Venkatesh Iyer - best Iyer in IPL— Phoenix 1007 (@1007Phoenix) September 23, 2021
Rahul Tripathi - best Rahul in IPL.
Change my mind.
Venkatesh Iyer a different product... Fearless, aggressive & strong cricketer... #IPL2021— Prabhakaran (@jprabhu99) September 23, 2021
What an innings by Venkatesh Iyer!😍#IPL #IPL2021 #KKR— Aayan khan (@aayankhanreal) September 23, 2021
#MIvsKKR #KKRvMI— joaquin phoenix (@LuvhrtzzA) September 23, 2021
Looks like Kolkata Knight Riders batsmen have found Brendon McCullum's guru mantra in the second phase of IPL. 🤣🤣
Venkatesh Iyer is a serious Talent.
And Rahul Tripathi played an amazing knock.
(#MIPaltan #MumbaiIndians
Nothing:— Tanmay Rex Shivhare (@Tanmay_Rex) September 23, 2021
Just Rahul tripathi and Venkatesh Iyer going to destroy Mumbai Indians. #MIvsCSK pic.twitter.com/L9pQVPYcrd
@KKRiders just destroyed one of the best bowling attack in #IPL2021.— Karthick Raj (@Karthick21raj) September 23, 2021
Brilliance from Venkatesh Iyer and Tripati.
Noone is going to be talking about Mumbai today.
What a player 😍❣️— Garima Katiyar🇮🇳 (@_weirdotweets) September 23, 2021
Maza aa gya match dekhke ✌️
Well played #VenkateshIyer & #rahultripathi 😌
