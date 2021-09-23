IPL 2021| Sherfane rutherford to leave SRH bio-bubble, travel back home due to death of his father

Today at 8:54 PM
Sunrisers Hydearbad (SRH) middle-order batsman Sherfane rutherford will leave the IPL 2021 bio-bubble and travel back to his home after the passing away of his father. Rutherford, who has featured in 6 T20I matches for West Indies, was added in the squad as Jonny Bairstow's replacement.
In a bad news for SRH, their West Indies star Sherfane rutherford will leave the IPL bio-bubble in the UAE and fly back home due to passing away of his father.
The 2016 champions took to their social media handles to make the announcement.
The #SRH family conveys its heartfelt condolences to Sherfane Rutherford and his family on the passing away of his father.— SunRisers Hyderabad (@SunRisers) September 23, 2021
Sherfane will be leaving the IPL bio-bubble to be with his family in this difficult hour.#OrangeArmy #OrangeOrNothing #IPL2021 pic.twitter.com/cQTbJD2paK
Notably, the left-hand batsman was added to the Sunrisers Hyderabad squad as a replacement for star England opener Jonny Bairstow, who pulled out of the second leg of IPL 2021 due to personal reasons. Rutherford was in superlative form with the bat in the recently concluded Caribbean Premier League (CPL 2021), scoring 212 runs in 10 innings for St Kitts and Nevis Patriots. The 23-year-old has earlier been part of Delhi Capitals in the IPL.
