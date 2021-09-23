IPL 2021| Sherfane rutherford to leave SRH bio-bubble, travel back home due to death of his father

Notably, the left-hand batsman was added to the Sunrisers Hyderabad squad as a replacement for star England opener Jonny Bairstow, who pulled out of the second leg of IPL 2021 due to personal reasons. Rutherford was in superlative form with the bat in the recently concluded Caribbean Premier League (CPL 2021), scoring 212 runs in 10 innings for St Kitts and Nevis Patriots. The 23-year-old has earlier been part of Delhi Capitals in the IPL.