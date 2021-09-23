IPL 2021 | Past records don’t matter, what’s important is to turn up on the day, believes Rohit Sharma

Rohit Sharma believes that the past records don’t matter and that it's critical to execute on the day, ahead of Mumbai Indians' clash against the Kolkata Knight Riders in Abu Dhabi on Thursday. MI have beaten KKR in 22 of the 28 head-to-head contests, two of which came in Abu Dhabi last year.

Mumbai Indians and Kolkata Knight Riders had a contrasting start to the second leg of IPL 2021. While MI lost to Chennai Super Kings by 20 runs in Dubai, KKR stormed past the Royal Challengers Bangalore by nine wickets in Abu Dhabi.

MI missed the services of regular skipper Rohit Sharma and all-rounder Hardik Pandya in the CSK game, and the two are expected to return against KKR _ an opposition against whom both individuals have enjoyed success in the past. The head-to-head record too, stands in MI's favour with 22 wins from 28, and just one defeat from 12 games played over the last five years.

Rohit however, laid emphasis on delivering the goods on the day, rather than looking at past records.

"It's important that we turn up and do the job!" Rohit said in a video posted on MI's Twitter handle.

"I honestly don't believe in past records, T20 is a game on that particular day. What happens it's a game of that you have to be best on that day. They are a good opposition (Kolkata Knight Riders) and they play cricket very well as a team, and they will obviously be coming off from some confidence after their last win so it's not going to be cakewalk for us.

"I know that we had a very handy record against them, but it's important that we turn up really well on that particular day, and do the job. When you are chasing a score like 157, you need to build those small partnerships, and make sure you keep yourself in the game as long as possible."

One of the positives for MI form the CSK encounter was the brilliance of New Zealand fast-bowling pair of Trent Boult and Adam Milne, who returned with two wickets each. Rohit reserved his high praises for the latter, who excelled in just his second game for the franchise.

"Adam Milne, especially is coming from a very good tournament in UK," Rohit said. "He is a good bowler, bowls really fast and it's all about, you know, getting that confidence and he got that confidence in the first game.

“So I just hope that he builds on it. We just have to come back and come back really strong and tick those small boxes, and I think if you look at the potential in this squad. We have got all bases covered."

Mumbai are currently placed fourth on the points table with four wins from eight games.