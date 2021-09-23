IPL 2021 | Not surprised to see David Warner dismissed for a duck versus Delhi Capitals, states Kevin Pietersen

Kevin Pietersen stated that he wasn't surprised to see David Warner being dismissed for a duck against the Delhi Capitals on Tuesday, citing his struggles against Kagiso Rabada and Anrich Nortje in the past. Warner could last just three balls on his comeback, as he was bounced off by Nortje.

David Warner didn’t have a great start to the IPL second leg, registering a three-ball duck against the Delhi Capitals on Wednesday. SRH's 2016 IPL winning captain was dropped from the playing XI in the first leg of the IPL back in India, after being sacked from the captaincy ahead of their game against the Rajasthan Royals earlier.

On Tuesday, Warner was undone by the sharp pace and awkward bounce from Anrich Nortje, who induced a leading edge of the left-hander's blade with a short-delivery directed at the body. Warner has had troubles against genunie quicks in the past, with Kagison Rabada having dismissed him five times in international cricket and thrice in the IPL.

Kevin Pietersen, who is on commentary duties at the IPL, stated that he wasn't surprised at Warner's early dismissal.

"Nortje and Warner know how to bowl to David Warner. I think Rabada has knocked him over 4-5 times already. So they know and understand how to bowl to Warner. I am not surprised actually. I think this was a real tough game for Warner," Pietersen said on Star Sports.

Warner, the three-time orange cap winner of the IPL, has returned 193 runs from eight matches with two half-centuries this season. Pietersen added that Delhi Capitals would be the one side Warner wished he wouldn't have to face on his return.

"He would have thought last night ‘Oh no, not Delhi Capitals. Not Rabada and Nortje. Not these two. Give me Punjab Kings, Rajasthan Royals, somebody else and I am actually going to find a way’. These two know how to bowl to him and they knocked him over cheaply," remarked Pietersen.

The Sunrisers surrently occupy the last position on the points table, with seven losses from eight games, and their chances of a play-off qualification seem all the more bleak at this point. They will now take on Punjab Kings on Saturday, September 25 in Sharjah.