IPL 2021 | Injury scare for Australia and Delhi Capitals as Marcus Stoinis suffers hamstring strain

Today at 2:07 PM
Australia and Delhi Capitals are awaiting a status update on Marcus Stoinis, who sustained a hamstring injury during the Capitals’ encounter against the Sunrisers Hyderabad in Dubai on Wednesday. Stoinis limped off the field after having just bowled 1.1 overs during the SRH innings.
Stoinis has been named in Australia's 15-man squad for the T20 World Cup 2021, and is expected to play a key role as an all-rounder alongside Mitchell Marsh and Glenn Maxwell. The 32-year-old had missed Australia’s tours to the West Indies and Bangladesh recently.
The all-rounder walked off the field after having bowled just seven balls on Wednesday, and wasn’t required to bat as his side completed the run-chase with eight wickets remaining.
As per a cricket.com.au report, Stoinis has sustained a left-hamstring injury, which could possibly jeopardise his participation in the remainder of the IPL and during the initial stages of the T20 World Cup beginning next month.
Stonis has been a much sought after white-ball cricketer, has been a prominent feature in the Australian national team, the Delhi Capitals in the IPL and for the Melbourne Stars in the Big Bash League, in recent years.
"My next phase, the way I see it, over the next three years I want to be not only the best finisher in Australia, I want to be the best finisher in the world," he told ESPN recently.
Follow us on Facebook here
Stay connected with us on Twitter here
Like and share our Instagram page here
- Marcus Stoinis
- Ipl
- Indian Premier League
- Ipl 2021
- Indian Premier League 2021
- Australia Cricket Team
- Delhi Capitals
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.