IPL 2021 | Brendon McCullum allows us to be ourselves, which is good for players, says Venkatesh Iyer

“It is always good to see McCullum, and I am really excited to bat as he’s going to watch," Iyer said in a video posted by KKR on their Twitter handle. "There is no such pressure when he is right behind the nets. He is not a coach that puts a lot of pressure on us. He allows us to be what we are, and play the cricket that gives us maximum satisfaction. So I think that’s good for players like us.”