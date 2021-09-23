DC vs SRH | Twitter reacts as Rishabh Pant’s bat flies towards short mid-wicket while attempting a shot

Today at 12:56 PM
Rishabh Pant, in an attempt to take on Rashid Khan during Delhi Capitals’ run-chase against the Sunrisers Hyderabad on Wednesday, lost the grip of his bat, as it flew towards the short mid-wicket region. Kane Williamson, who was fielding at the position, retrieved the bat to his counterpart.
The Capitals, chasing a victory target of 135, were placed strongly at 97/2 in the 15th over, when Pant tried to take on Rashid for a boundary. The ball, pitched on the back of a length, skidded through wide outside off, and the left-hander went for a cut, only to lose his bat which went flying away to the mid-wicket region.
Rashid and wicketkeeper Wriddhiman Saha went for a half hearted appeal, which was turned down, before SRH skipper Kane Williamson retrieved the bat back to Pant.
The Capitals eventually took the game by eight wickets, with Pant finishing unbeaten with a 21-ball 35.
FLYING BAT!
Rishabh Pant's bat for a fly. pic.twitter.com/Mq82ioW8tX— Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) September 22, 2021
THAT'S FLYING!
Rishabh Pant's bat for a fly. pic.twitter.com/Mq82ioW8tX— Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) September 22, 2021
NEERAJ CHOPRA!
Rishabh Pant trying to slog #SRHvsDC pic.twitter.com/oTjtTMdIGQ— DeepU (@KuthaRamp) September 22, 2021
UNSEEN!
UNSEEN FOOTAGE of how Rishabh Pant’s been pulling off these heroic cameos from thin air! 😉🕸#DCvSRH #IPL2021 #RishabhPant #RP17 pic.twitter.com/GBCEiIBWQ7— SportsAdda (@sportsadda_) September 22, 2021
HAHA!
Rishabh pant continues his second class pic.twitter.com/wctCrBrWbR— 5haan🏏 (@CricketFool) September 23, 2021
GO GO GO!
Rishabh Pant throws his bat in Rashid Khan's over while power hitting.#DCvSRH— Nirbhaysingh Rane (@heybignsr) September 22, 2021
FLYING!
The flying Bat of #RishabhPant #DelhiCapitals pic.twitter.com/vJkuQYIyz2— Prince 45 🔔 (@Prince19M76) September 22, 2021
LOL!
Rishabh Pant giving tough competition to Neeraj Chopra 🙂 pic.twitter.com/EZZv7FSwTK— Shivani Shukla (@iShivani_Shukla) September 22, 2021
KANE AND PANT!
Kane Williamson had a check on Rishabh Pant's bat. pic.twitter.com/qb7IzUeYaz— Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) September 22, 2021
