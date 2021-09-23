 user tracker image
sport iconCricket

    More Options

    DC vs SRH | Twitter reacts as Rishabh Pant’s bat flies towards short mid-wicket while attempting a shot

    no photo
    camera iconcamera icon|

    BCCI

    DC vs SRH | Twitter reacts as Rishabh Pant’s bat flies towards short mid-wicket while attempting a shot

    no photo

    SportsCafe Desk

    Today at 12:56 PM

    Rishabh Pant, in an attempt to take on Rashid Khan during Delhi Capitals’ run-chase against the Sunrisers Hyderabad on Wednesday, lost the grip of his bat, as it flew towards the short mid-wicket region. Kane Williamson, who was fielding at the position, retrieved the bat to his counterpart.

    The Capitals, chasing a victory target of 135, were placed strongly at 97/2 in the 15th over, when Pant tried to take on Rashid for a boundary. The ball, pitched on the back of a length, skidded through wide outside off, and the left-hander went for a cut, only to lose his bat which went flying away to the mid-wicket region.

    Rashid and wicketkeeper Wriddhiman Saha went for a half hearted appeal, which was turned down, before SRH skipper Kane Williamson retrieved the bat back to Pant.

    The Capitals eventually took the game by eight wickets, with Pant finishing unbeaten with a 21-ball 35.

    FLYING BAT!

    THAT'S FLYING!

    NEERAJ CHOPRA!

    UNSEEN!

    HAHA!

    GO GO GO!

    FLYING!

    LOL!

    KANE AND PANT!

    Follow us on Facebook here

    Stay connected with us on Twitter here

    Like and share our Instagram page here

    SHOW COMMENTS drop down