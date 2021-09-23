DC vs SRH | Missing out in IPL first half was disappointing, happy with the good start on return, says Anrich Nortje

Today at 9:09 AM
Delhi Capitals quick Anrich Nortje stated that he was disappointed to have missed the first half of IPL 2021, and was pleased to have a good start to the second leg. Nortje returned with 2/12 against the Sunrisers Hyderabad on Wednesday, thereby setting up his side’s comfortable eight-wicket win.
An all-round show with the ball, followed by sheer dominance with the bat powered the Delhi Capitals to a highly comprehensive eight-wicket win over the Sunrisers Hyderabad in Dubai on Wednesday.
The tone was set by their fast-bowlers early on, with Anrich Nortje getting David Warner out for a duck on just the third ball of the game. Kagiso Rabada bounced out Wriddhiman Saha four overs later, following which, the Sunrisers could never really stabilize.
Nortje, who’d missed out of the season’s first half, during which a false covid-19 scare had put him in an extended quarantine, was pleased with his return.
“Missing out in the first half was disappointing,” Nortje said as he received the Player of the Match award. “It was good to have a good start to the tournament for me. Looking at the first game here, it was good to see some grass and then yesterday's big score - I didn't know what to expect. It was good to keep things simple in the end.
“Was really happy that I managed to take that early wicket (of Warner). I don't really focus on who I'm getting out, but I'm happy I contributed to the team's win.”
The win helped Delhi Capitals take the top position in the points table, while the Sunrisers Hyderabad stand at the bottom of the table, having won just one game from their first eight.
