1xBet announced a partnership with Dwayne Bravo in India

Dwayne Bravo is a legendary cricketer, longtime captain of the West Indies and holder of many trophies. No wonder one of his nicknames is The Champion. Bravo is a true all-rounder and is superb at both batting and bowling. Also, in 2016, the athlete released the single Champion, which became a hit in India and topped the local charts. Bravo was not afraid to try something new and succeeded.