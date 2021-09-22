We have always tried to accommodate the interests of the game, others simply don't, states Babar Azam

Today at 5:20 PM
Pakistan skipper Babar Azam expressed his disappointment on Twitter, over New Zealand and England’s recent withdrawal from their limited-overs series in the country. The New Zealand series was called off minutes before its start in Rawalpindi last week, with NZC citing security concerns.
New Zealand’s tour to Pakistan, their first to the country since 2003, was abandoned last week, with New Zealand Cricket citing security concerns for their withdrawal.
No less than three days later, the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB), too, withdrew their men’s and women’s limited-overs series in Pakistan, which were scheduled to be played next month.
"The mental and physical well-being of our players and support staff remains our highest priority and this is even more critical given the times we are currently living in. We know there are increasing concerns about travelling to the region and believe that going ahead will add further pressure to a playing group who have already coped with a long period of operating in restricted Covid environments,” the ECB had stated.
Pakistan skipper Babar Azam, was clearly disappointed with the series of events.
“Disappointed, yet again. We have always tried to accommodate the interests of the game but others simply don't. We have come a long way in our cricketing journey and it will only get better with time. We will not only survive but thrive as well. Insha Allah,” he tweeted.
Disappointed, yet again. We have always tried to accommodate the interests of the game but others simply don't. We have come a long way in our cricketing journey and it will only get better with time. We will not only survive but thrive as well. In shaa'Allah. 🇵🇰❤️🏏— Babar Azam (@babarazam258) September 21, 2021
Meanwhile, PCB chairman Ramiz Raja too, had voiced his thoughts on England and New Zealand’s withdrawal earlier this week. Tom Latham, who was named New Zealand’s stand-in skipper for the tour, believed that his team missed out to be a part of something special.
The England and Wales Cricket Board apologized to PCB for not touring Pakistan due to security reasons. The England and Wales Cricket Board said that the mental health of players is most important for them.
