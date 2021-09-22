Top Bets from the Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders fixture that can mint cash

It's time for yet another Mumbai Indians and Kolkata Knight Riders clash in the IPL. The high voltage encounter will be played in Abu Dhabi on Thursday, September 23. MI will head into this fixture on the back of a cruel loss against CSK, while KKR thrashed RCB by 9 wickets in their last fixture.

Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders has always been a spicy affair even if the former has been the dominant side since the inception of this tournament. Along with the spices, we also look forward to the opportunity to make cash at our disposal as well. Thus, I have accumulated few of the top bets from the MI vs KKR clash and without any further delay, let’s get on with it:

Mumbai Indians to win - @ 1.76

This is an absolute no-brainer of a bet as the statistics have always been favouring the five-time champions. Mumbai Indians are eyeing a hat-trick of IPL wins this season but considering where they are on the points table right now, the idea seems a little distant as of now. We all know the history of this team bouncing back like there’s no tomorrow in the second half of the season and I am quite sure, that win is not far and it might well come against their arch rivals - Kolkata Knight Riders, who they play next. The two teams have met on 28 occasions and Mumbai Indians have been triumphant a whopping 22 times leaving just a handful of 6 victories for the Shah Rukh Khan-owned Men in Purple.

If you are still in disbelief, don’t fret as I am going to add more to that - in the last 13 head-to-head encounters, Mumbai Indians have won 12 of them, with KKR having just a solitary victory! The last time KKR won against MI was back in 2019 at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata. Only if Hardik Panya did not get out before scoring 91 storming runs, that match could have gone MI’s way as well. At the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi, Mumbai Indians are leading by 2-1 against KKR. In the 2020 edition of the IPL, Mumbai Indians won both fixtures at this venue against the Knight Riders.

This is the most ridiculously easy bet I have come across in recent times

Rohit Sharma to score over 23.5 runs - @ 1.89

Our next choice of bet was always going to be Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma, who is one of the in-form batsmen across the globe right now. After a terrific tour of England, Rohit Sharma skipped the first game of the IPL Dubai edition against Chennai Super Kings. It seems that he needed a little more time to recover and get back at it again. Sharma is renowned as the most successful captain in the IPL, winning 5 titles for his side. But you should also know that he is the 4th highest all-time run scorer in the IPL with 5480 runs under his belt at an average of 31.49. This also includes one century and 40 half-tons and that hundred came against the Knight Riders as well.

He also comes along with a mammoth experience of 348 T20 matches and 9256 runs at an average of 32.14. He is of course the leading run getter when it comes to head-to-head matches against KKR. Rohit has amassed 866 runs at an astonishing average of 50.94. Three of the four highest scores in this encounter have registered to the name of the Mumbai Indians skipper. In the last match against the Knight Riders earlier this edition, Sharma finished with a 32-ball 43.

We are surprised that you still have not placed your bets as of yet on the player, who is usually the most dangerous in the second half of the season for Mumbai Indians.

Ishan Kishan to score over 19.5 runs - @ 1.89

Last but not the least, we have an uprising talent amidst others in that Mumbai Indians setup - Ishan Kishan. This left-handed batsman burst into the scene with some impressive performances for Mumbai Indians in the past. He was even called in for the Indian Cricket Team T20 squad and immediately made an impact with a half-century on debut for India against England. Hard work has paid off for the UP lad as he has now been roped in for India’s squad for the ICC World T20 2021 as well. However, the first half of the season for Kishan was quite awful for the left-hander as was averaging only 14.00 after 6 matches. He even got out for just 11 runs in their game against the Super Kings a few days ago.

But I have hopes for this young man and I believe he wants to do well in every single game that is coming his way to make a case for his selection. He has scored over the target in three out of his last seven T20 knocks. Overall, Kishan has played 57 IPL games and has scored 1295 runs at an average of almost 27.00. He has featured in 41 games for the Men in Blue in the IPL and has scored 976 runs at an average of 29.58. Against Kolkata Knight Riders, the southpaw has an average of 22.33. He also averages 23.60 with the bat at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

Against Kolkata Knight Riders, the southpaw has an average of 22.33. He also averages 23.60 with the bat at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.