Three Guaranteed Bets that can make you rich during the Delhi Capitals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad game

Delhi Capitals and Sunrisers Hyderabad will battle it out in the 33rd match of the IPL 2021 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Wednesday, September 22. When these two sides faced off earlier this season, the match went into the super over, with the Capitals emerging victorious.

Sunrisers Hyderabad to win - @ 2.22

This would look pretty outrageous to you guys considering the fact how Sunrisers Hyderabad have fared in the ongoing season up until now. But we do have a few reasons to believe that things might not go Delhi Capitals’ way later tonight. Firstly, this is a fresh ‘restart’ and the games are happening in a different setting altogether. Whatever setbacks Sunrisers Hyderabad may have had in the first half of the season, they must have put them behind and remember, the injured tigers are most dangerous, as for example, Kolkata Knight Riders, who literally crushed Royal Challengers Bangalore a couple of days ago. The two teams have met on 19 occasions in the past and the Men in Orange have won 11 times, leaving 8 victories for the Capitals.

Surprisingly, Sunrisers Hyderabad and Delhi Capitals have collided twice at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium and the former has had the last laugh on both occasions. The last time when the Sunrisers and the Capitals faced each other in the first half of the season, the match was a nerve-wracking one and it eventually went into a super over after a tie in regular time. The Capitals would have considered themselves to be lucky as they snatched a victory from the jaws of defeat. In the last nine head-to-head encounters, Sunrisers Hyderabad won on 5 occasions and Delhi Capitals could win 4.

With renewed energy, both teams are expected to produce plenty of fireworks later tonight but the Sunrisers have a slight edge ahead of the Capitals according to the numbers we have mentioned here.

Shikhar Dhawan to score over 23.5 runs - @ 1.89

Next up we have the Delhi Capitals opener, Shikhar Dhawan, who was superb with the bat in the first half of the tournament. Despite his form with the bat, the southpaw was not named in India’s ICC World T20 2021 squad. With Dhawan we know that there’s always a fire in his belly to score those runs and that is what he has been doing ever since. However, we only need him to score 24 runs for us today evening against his former side Sunrisers Hyderabad and that shouldn’t be an issue. Dhawan is joint leading run scorer in the ongoing season of the IPL along with KL Rahul. The left-handed batsman has notched up 380 runs at an impressive average of 54.28 in 8 matches.

In his last 11 T20 knocks, Dhawan has successfully scored over 23.5 runs on 8 occasions. He comes along with the experience of 296 T20 matches and 8568 runs under his belt at an average of 32.70. He is also the second highest run getter in the history of IPL so far with 5577 runs at an average of 35.29. He has racked up 375 runs in 12 matches at an average of 37.50 against Sunrisers Hyderabad. In the previous encounter too, Dhawan managed to score over the target. He has 575 runs in the ongoing calendar year in T20 cricket at an average of 38.33.



Kane Williamson to score over 24.5 runs - @ 1.89

Lastly, we have one of the most-loved cricketers of our generation from New Zealand - Kane Williamson. There was a time when Williamson had to wait it out on the bench because Sunrisers Hyderabad could not find a place to fit Williamson into the playing XI! That is absolutely ridiculous and a player of his class and quality should not be missing out on any games for the Men in Orange and thus he was appointed as the skipper of the side in the first of the season after David Warner stepped down. Williamson is the second highest run scorer in terms of head-to-head encounters with 471 runs against his name at an astounding average of 67.29. He remained unbeaten on 66* the last time these two sides went head on against each other and Williamson must not have forgotten the pain of losing that game.

So far, the Kiwi batsman has played 57 matches in the IPL and has 1747 runs under his belt at a very decent average of 41.59. The elegant right hander has featured in 9 games at this venue and has 248 runs to his name at an average of 41.33. In the ongoing calendar year, Williamson has been outstanding with his hallowed piece of willow. The right-handed batsman has scored 323 runs in 11 matches at an incredible average of 53.83.

The right-handed batsman has scored 323 runs in 11 matches at an incredible average of 53.83.