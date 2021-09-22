Samson must opt for better shot selection if he wants to be India regular, opines Sunil Gavaskar

Sanju Samson had scored a ton in the first phase of the IPL 2021 which was played in India but the Rajasthan Royals skipper has failed to score runs consistently for RR. His short stay at the crease has also hampered his team and in the last fixture against Punjab Kings, Samson only managed to score four runs. The little master, Sunil Gavaskar , is of the opinion that working on the shot selection can help Samson improve his temperament.

“That is something he is going to watch out for. Because otherwise, it is going to be a waste of such God-given talent. I have always said that a lot of shot selection boils down to temperament. That is what separates the men from the boys. And therefore, for him to go on and be a regular player for India, his shot selection has to be that much better," said Gavaskar.

Samson made his international debut for India in 2015 but appeared in just one ODI and 10 T20Is. He has scored 117 runs from 10 T20Is with the highest score being 27. In the IPL, he has scored 2865 runs with an average of 28.65. Sunil Gavaskar believes that Samson has a chance to prolong his India career if he works on his consistency with his bat. Gavaskar stated that the cricketer from Kerala needs to control his attacking instinct and take time at the crease to settle down.

“What has led him down is the shot selection. Even at the international level, he doesn't open the batting there. He was the second or the third wicket down. And he looks to hit the first ball out of the ground. That is impossible. That is absolutely impossible even if you've been in the richest vein of form. You have got to maybe knock it around for maybe twos and threes and get the feet moving and then look to play," Gavaskar concluded.