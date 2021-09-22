Marylebone Cricket Club to use gender-neutral term ‘batters’ instead of ‘batsmen’

The Marylebone Cricket Club has announced the gender-neutral terms 'batter’ and ‘batters’ will be used in cricket rather than ‘batsman’ or ‘batsmen’ on Wednesday. The MCC feels that the use of gender-neutral terminology would help strengthen cricket’s status as an inclusive game for all.

In the year 2017, when the rules of cricket were changed, the MCC consulted with the International Cricket Council (ICC) alongside the key figures in Women’s cricket in regards to the terminology used in the game. Everyone agreed that the terminology would remain as ‘batsman’ and ‘batsmen’ within the Laws of the game.

The changes reflect the wider usage of the terms which has occurred in cricketing circles in the intervening period. The changes in the terminology have been made effective immediately, and updates have been made to the Laws of Cricket published on the official website of Lords.

“The move to ‘batter’ is a natural progression, aligning with the terms of bowlers and fielders that already sit within the Laws,” said the Lords’ official website.

"Use of the term “batter” is a natural evolution in our shared cricketing language and the terminology has already been adopted by many of those involved in the sport. It is the right time for this adjustment to be recognised formally and we are delighted, as the Guardians of the Laws, to announce these changes today.”

MCC has today announced amendments to the Laws of Cricket to use the gender-neutral terms “batter” and “batters”, rather than “batsman” or “batsmen”. — Marylebone Cricket Club (@MCCOfficial) September 22, 2021

These changes have been approved by the MCC Committee, following initial discussion by the London-based club’s specialist Laws sub-committee. Numerous Governing Bodies and media organisations are already using the term ‘batter’ in their Playing Conditions and reporting respectively.

Women’s cricket has enjoyed unprecedented growth at all levels around the world since 2017. England’s victory over India in the 2017 World Cup final took place in front of a jam-packed crowd at the Lord’s Cricket Ground. A record international crowd saw Australia defeat India in the T20 World Cup Final in Melbourne in February 2020 and earlier this year, Lord’s broke the record for a domestic women’s match as 17,116 people watched Oval Invincibles defeat Southern Brave.