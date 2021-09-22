Marlon Samuels charged under ICC Anti-Corruption Code

Today at 5:51 PM
West Indies batsman Marlon Samuels has been charged by the ICC's anti-corruption unit for having breached four counts of Emirates Cricket Board's (ECB) anti-corruption code during the T10 league. The 40-year-old has been given 14 days to respond to the charges, beginning September 21.
The ICC, in a media release on Wednesday, stated that Samuels had been charged for breaching four counts of ECB's Anti-Corruption code during the T10 League.
"Samuels has been charged with the following offences under the Code A breach of Article 2.4.2 – Failing to disclose to the Designated Anti-Corruption Official, the receipt of any gift, payment, hospitality or other benefit that was made or given in circumstances that could bring the Participant or the sport of cricket into disrepute," the ICC said in a statement.
"A breach of Article 2.4.3 - Failing to disclose to the Designated Anti-Corruption Official receipt of hospitality with a value of US $750 or more. Breaches of Article 2.4.6 – Failing to cooperate with the Designated Anti-Corruption Official’s investigation. Breaches of Article 2.4.7 – Obstructing or delaying the Designated Anti-Corruption Official’s investigation by concealing information that may have been relevant to the investigation," the statement further read.
Samuels, who starred in each of West Indies’ T20 World Cup triumphs in 2012 and 2016, has been given 14 days from September 21, to respond to the charges.
