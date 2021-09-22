IPL 2021 | Virat Kohli might perform better if he stays away from leadership, says Chandu Borde

Today at 9:57 AM
Chandu Borde is of the opinion that Virat Kohli has decided to step down from leadership in T20I to concentrate on his batting. Borde also believes that this move will help the current Indian skipper as it will improve his batting performances and will be able to score runs consistently.
Recently, Virat Kohli announced his decision to step down as the Indian skipper after the T20 World Cup 2021 in UAE and Oman. The reason behind this was reportedly that Kohli needed space to lead the ODI and Test team and cut down on his workload of captaining in all three formats. Following this decision, Kohli also announced that he would be resigning from the Royal Challengers Bangalore captaincy as well.
Former cricketer Chandu Borde stated that it might be the possibility that Kohli thinks he will perform better as a batsman if he keeps away from leadership in T20I.
"See, what happens is that a lot of good cricketers think what is good for them because he must have thought for himself. I'm sure he thinks that he may be able to perform better if he keeps away from leadership (in) this T20 (format) or something," Borde stated after being felicitated by BCCI in a function “Salute to the legend Chandu Borde”.
Expressing his opinion about the pressure of playing a dual role of captain and a star batsman for the team he said that the pressure will go away from his shoulders and then he will perform better
"Because as a captain and as a player also, it is quite a (challenge), what you call wanting to perform better and better and you play under pressure, that pressure will go away and then he will perform better,” he concluded.
Follow us on Facebook here
Stay connected with us on Twitter here
Like and share our Instagram page here
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.