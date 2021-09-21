IPL 2021 | Twitter reacts as Kartik Tyagi powers Rajasthan Royals to a thrilling last-over win

0, 1, W, 0, W, 0 - Kartik Tyagi bowled a stunning final over against big hitters Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran, Deepak Hooda and Fabien Allen to help his side snatch victory from the jaws of defeat. That was after Mustafizur Rahman conceded mere four singles in the 19th over.

Evin Lewis (36 off 21) and Yashasvi Jaiswal (49 off 36) got RR off to a flyer, and with Liam Livingstone (25 off 17) and Mahipal Lomror (43 off 17) following the suit, the team looked set for a total in excess of 200.

However, RR collapsed from 166/4 to 185 all-out, losing 6/21 in the last four overs with Arshdeep Singh (5/32) and Mohammed Shami (3/21) doing the damage.

The Punjab Kings top-four, sans Chris Gayle, powered PBKS to 182/2 at the end of the 19th over, only to be undone by Tyagi's over for the ages. The Royals, having secured their fourth win from eight games, moved to fifth position in the points table.