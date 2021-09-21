IPL 2021 | Twitter reacts as Kartik Tyagi powers Rajasthan Royals to a thrilling last-over win

Today at 12:26 AM
KL Rahul and Mayank Agarwal added 120 in 11.5 overs to set up PBKS' chase of 186, before Aiden Markram and Nicholas Pooran brought it down to 10 off 15. However, Kartik Tyagi bowled a spectacular final over, conceding just a single while bagging two wickets, to secure a thrilling 2-run win for RR.
0, 1, W, 0, W, 0 - Kartik Tyagi bowled a stunning final over against big hitters Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran, Deepak Hooda and Fabien Allen to help his side snatch victory from the jaws of defeat. That was after Mustafizur Rahman conceded mere four singles in the 19th over.
Evin Lewis (36 off 21) and Yashasvi Jaiswal (49 off 36) got RR off to a flyer, and with Liam Livingstone (25 off 17) and Mahipal Lomror (43 off 17) following the suit, the team looked set for a total in excess of 200.
However, RR collapsed from 166/4 to 185 all-out, losing 6/21 in the last four overs with Arshdeep Singh (5/32) and Mohammed Shami (3/21) doing the damage.
The Punjab Kings top-four, sans Chris Gayle, powered PBKS to 182/2 at the end of the 19th over, only to be undone by Tyagi's over for the ages. The Royals, having secured their fourth win from eight games, moved to fifth position in the points table.
BRILLIANT TYAGI
😍🏏 WHAT.A.MASTERCLASS! Match winning spell from the youngster to pull off a thrilling victory in the final over ✨— The Bharat Army (@thebharatarmy) September 21, 2021
📷 IPL • #PBKSvRR #kartiktyagi #RRvPBKS #ipl2021 #ipl #BharatArmy pic.twitter.com/DtyXH78ujX
LOL
It is just like ,Washroom me hokr bhi— Deepanshu Pawar (@pwr_depnshu) September 21, 2021
Pant me hagna .... #PBKSvRR #kartiktyagi #IPL2021 #PBKSvRR
WHAT A PLAYER
#PBKSvRR #kartiktyagi #StarSports pic.twitter.com/g7yG7sKdE6— Professionalsportsfans (@Profess89591464) September 21, 2021
TRULY DESERVED
A deserve Man of the match @rajasthanroyals #Kartiktyagi— Pushpendra Singh Mahdele (@psmahdele) September 21, 2021
A STAR IS BORN
#KartikTyagi a star is born #PBKSvRR— AB Mehta (@9AbhishekMehta) September 21, 2021
TRUE
Kartik Tyagi amazing temperament and Punjab should learn how to handle pressure in such situations. #PBKSvRR #IPL2021 #Kartiktyagi— Rishabh Kumar (@Rishabhkumar115) September 21, 2021
EXACTLY
What a unbelievable last over Kartik Tyagi name to remember rajasthan royal 🥳❤️🎉🎊 #PBKSvsRR #kartiktyagi— Teresa_christian (@ViratKo73123737) September 21, 2021
WHAT A MATCH
Hyyyy @rajasthanroyals Please send me a. Official sign Jersey of #kartiktyagi— VV CRICKET (@vvCRICKET) September 21, 2021
Please 🤧❤️#HallaBol #RR #PBKSvsRR
TAKE A BOW
The Craziest Heist 🔥💪— Neel Patel (@NeelPatel189) September 21, 2021
Kartik Tyagi, remember the name 😍#KartikTyagi #PBKSvRR #IPL2021 pic.twitter.com/R9ntcgEX6D
