IPL 2021 | Twitter reacts as clinical Delhi Capitals storm past Sunrisers Hyderabad

Delhi Capitals bowlers put on an all-round show to restrict the Sunrisers Hyderabad to 134/9 in the first innings, before Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer and Rishabh Pant completed the run-chase without much fuss. With a comfortable eight-wicket win, DC climbed to the top of the IPL 2021 points table.
Anrich Nortje (2/12) and Kagiso Rabada (3/37) bowled with great aggression and accuracy, denting Sunrisers Hyderabad early after Kane Williamson had opted to bat. Nortje outfoxed David Warner in the first over with his extra pace and bounce, so did Rabada against Wriddhiman Saha, before Axar Patel (2/21) tightened the screws with his restrictive left-arm off-breaks.
SRH somehow managed to reach 134/9 at the end of 20 overs, courtesy of late contributions from Abdul Samad (28 off 21) and Rashid Khan (22 off 19).
Williamson’s stunning catch to dismiss Prithvi Shaw early in DC’s run-chase was no more than a minor blip, as Dhawan (42), Iyer (47*), and Pant (35*), ensured that the task was completed with 2.1 overs to spare.
SRH’s chances to make it to the playoffs have taken a major dent, with them having now lost seven of their first eight games. DC, meanwhile, has inched closer to making the top-four for the third straight season.
