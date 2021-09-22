IPL 2021 | T Natarajan tests positive for Covid-19, DC-SRH game to go ahead as scheduled

Today at 3:32 PM
Sunrisers Hyderabad quick T Natarajan tested positive for COVID-19 at a scheduled RT-PCR test, as stated in an IPL press-release on Wednesday, September 22. The team’s scheduled game against the Delhi Capitals in Dubai, will go ahead, with Natarajan’s close contacts returning negative tests.
All-rounder Vijay Shankar and five other members of the contingent were identified as Natarajan’s close contacts, and have been placed in isolation.
The official IPL statement mentioned that the medical team had identified the below mentioned as the six close contacts of Natarajan, who is currently asymptomatic:
1. Vijay Shankar - Player
2. Vijay Kumar - Team Manager
3. Shyam Sundar J - Physiotherapist
4. Anjana Vannan - Doctor
5. Tushar Khedkar - Logistics Manager
6. Periyasamy Ganesan - Net Bowler
With each of them returning negative RT-PCR tests, the Delhi Capitals-Sunrisers Hyderabad fixture to be played in Dubai on Wednesday, will proceed as planned.
“The rest of the contingent including the close contacts underwent RT-PCR tests at 5AM local time this morning and the test reports are negative,” the statement read further. “As a result, tonight's game between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Delhi Capitals will go ahead at the Dubai International Stadium, Dubai.”
DC are placed at the second position in the points table with six wins from eight games, while SRH are placed at the bottom with one win from seven.
More to follow ...
