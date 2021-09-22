IPL 2021 | Seniors told me that the game can change anytime, reveals Kartik Tyagi

In reply to Royals’ 185, Punjab got off to a dream start from the opening pair of KL Rahul and Mayank Agarwal as they stitched a partnership of 120 runs for the first wicket. KL Rahul benefited from poor fielding by the Royals as three chances were dropped by Evin Lewis, Riyan Parag and Chetan Sakariya. Punjab were looking to register an easy win as they needed only four runs of the last over. Kartik Tyagi was handed the responsibility to defend such a small target as Nicholas Pooran and Aiden Markram were looking to finish the game off for the team but it wasn’t meant to be as Tyagi dismissed Pooran, who edged a full length delivery straight to Sanju Samson on the third ball off the over. Deepak Hooda came to the crease and he tried to chase a wide delivery. It could have been called wide had he not shuffled towards the off-side.