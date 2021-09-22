IPL 2021 | Sanju Samson fined ₹12 lakh for slow over-rate

Today at 12:22 PM
Rajasthan Royals skipper Sanju Samson was fined ₹12 lakh for maintaining a slow over-rate in the victory against Punjab Kings on Tuesday. As it was his team's first offence of the season, under the IPL's Code of Conduct, Samson was fined 12 lakh rupees according to the official statement.
Rajasthan Royals registered a sensational and hard-fought two runs victory against Punjab Kings on Tuesday. Chasing 186 at the Dubai International Stadium, KL Rahul and Mayank Agarwal stitched together a 120 run opening stand. Rajasthan made a comeback in the match and some quality bowling from Kartik Tyagi helped them win the match by two runs.
While Rajasthan Royals started their campaign on a winning note, team captain Sanju Samson was fined for maintaining a slow over-rate.
“As it was his team's first offence of the season under the IPL's Code of Conduct relating to a minimum over-rate offenses, Samson was fined ₹12 lakh" read an official statement.
Punjab Kings coach Anil Kumble wasn't impressed with his batting unit, and after the match he said, "It was pretty clear he was going to bowl wide outside off, and somehow our batters didn't take the right options. We need to discuss this and sort it out. We have five more games to go, we don't want to get bogged down by this defeat but it's certainly a bitter pill to swallow."
With the win against Punjab, Rajasthan Royals have moved to fifth place in the points table with 8 points from 8 games.
