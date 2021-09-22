IPL 2021 | Sanju Samson fined ₹12 lakh for slow over-rate

Rajasthan Royals registered a sensational and hard-fought two runs victory against Punjab Kings on Tuesday. Chasing 186 at the Dubai International Stadium, KL Rahul and Mayank Agarwal stitched together a 120 run opening stand. Rajasthan made a comeback in the match and some quality bowling from Kartik Tyagi helped them win the match by two runs.

Punjab Kings coach Anil Kumble wasn't impressed with his batting unit, and after the match he said, "It was pretty clear he was going to bowl wide outside off, and somehow our batters didn't take the right options. We need to discuss this and sort it out. We have five more games to go, we don't want to get bogged down by this defeat but it's certainly a bitter pill to swallow."