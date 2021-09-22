IPL 2021 | Punjab Kings make too many changes in their playing XI, states Virender Sehwag

Today at 4:10 PM
Virender Sehwag has said that Punjab Kings make far too many changes in their playing XI, after the team's narrow defeat to Rajasthan Royals on Tuesday in Dubai. Sehwag added that the Royals appear more settled as a team, despite having made forced changes, in the second half of the IPL.
The Punjab Kings looked on course to register a comfortable win, before Kartik Tyagi delivered a last over for the ages to pull off a remarkable heist, in Dubai on Tuesday. Skipper KL Rahul, who set it up with a fluent 49 at the top, alongside Mayank Agarwal (67), was clearly disappointed at the result.
As for Virender Sehwag, one of prime reasons in the team's inconsistency has been the frequent changes to their playing XI. Notably, Chris Gayle, arguably the most dynamic T20 batsman, was overlooked from the line-up for their first fixture of the season's second leg.
"It's tough to predict their XI because they have changed their bowling so many times in the first seven games that there is no count," Sehwag said on Cricbuzz. "What they play and whom they play is going to remain a challenge for Punjab Kings. But still, I would want them to keep their bowling strong. Because of their batting clicks – with Gayle, Pooran, Agarwal and Rahul, if they score, they can help the team win solely on their performance.
"So, it is important to keep their bowling strong. If they want an overseas fast bowler, then Chris Jordan is one such player who can bowl in the death and can score as well."
Sehwag explained how PBKS and RR have tried to make too many alterations in their teams, which is a reason neither of the two has been able to field a settled playing XI. However, he feels that RR looks more settled among the two even without some of its key players in Jos Buttler, Jofra Archer and Ben Stokes among others.
As for PBKS, Sehwag narrated a hilarious analogy, highlighting how frequently the side has made changes to its Playing XI this season.
"I would still say that Rajasthan Royals are a bit more settled," remarked Sehwag. "Punjab Kings change their XI a lot more. For RR, since they do not have too many top players this time around, they have no other option than to change. They had this system where they would give a player 2-3 matches before changing but Punjab Kings kept changing after every 1-2 games. Even babies do not chance diapers as frequently as Punjab Kings change their Playing XI."
The Tuesday result helped RR jump to the fifth spot with four wins from eight games, while PBKS stand seventh with three wins from nine.
