IPL 2021 | Delhi Capitals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad - BONS Preview, head to head, where to watch, and betting tips

The Delhi Capitals will play Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Dubai International Stadium on Wednesday, September 22. The two teams had contrasting fortunes in the first half of IPL 2021, with Capitals winning six of their eight games, while the Sunrisers could secure just one win from seven.

Recent form and team line-ups suggest the Delhi Capitals as firm favourites against a slightly unsettled Sunrisers Hyderabad. However, the game’s uncertainty and the format’s vagaries, make any result possible on a given day. In the first half of the tournament when both teams met, the match was won by Delhi Capitals in the super over. Prithvi Shaw and Kane Williamson scored the fifties for their respective teams.

The Delhi Capitals rode high with openers Shikhar Dhawan and Prithvi Shaw offering brisk starts consistently, with Rishabh Pant, Marcus Stoinis and Shimron Hetmyer applying the finishing touches during the India leg. Shreyas Iyer’s return makes the batting line-up all the more formidable. The bowling department too, is well-rounded with a fine mix of variety and experience.

As for the Sunrisers, their perennial over-reliance on David Warner and Jonny Bairstow cost them dearly during the season’s first half. With Bairstow unavailable, the batting rests heavily on the experienced Kane Williamson and Manish Pandey, with promising young talents in Priyam Garg, Abhishek Sharma and Abdul Samad at their disposal.

On the bowling front, T Natarajan has made himself a prime presence alongside Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Rashid Khan, and the experience of Jason Holder, adds all the more strength to the already settled unit.

Form Guide

Delhi Capitals - W, W, L, W, W

Four wins in the last five games depict the kind of form Delhi capitals are in. Dhawan and Shaw have been the team’s prolific run-scorers at the top, with the former leading the run-scoring charts for the season with 380 runs at 54.29. The bowling too, looks well-rounded, with Avesh Khan (14 wickets from eight games) making his presence felt alongside Kagiso Rabada and Anrich Nortje. The experienced Ravichandran Ashwin and Axar Patel lead the spin-bowling department.

Sunrisers Hyderabad - L, W, L, L, L

The Sunrisers Hyderabad found it incredibly tough on the slow surfaces in Chennai, where they failed to close out games in the first-half. The over-reliance on Warner and Williamson might well cost them in the batting department. The bowling, as always, looks well settled with Rashid Khan and Bhuvneshwar Kumar leading the way.

Head to head

Delhi Capitals and Sunrisers Hyderabad have played against each other on 19 occasions, out of which eleven fixtures were won by SRH, while DC won the remaining eight games. 155 is the average total for DC, while SRH have an average total of 153 in head-to-head games.

Shikhar Dhawan has scored 533 runs against SRH, while Warner has scored 456 runs versus DC. In bowling, Rashid Khan has 14 wickets, while Rabada has picked 11 wickets against their respective oppositions.

Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer, Shimron Hetmeyer, Rishabh Pant, Marcus Stoinis, Axar Patel, R Ashwin, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Avesh Khan.

David Warner, Wriddhiman Saha, Kane Williamson, Manish Pandey, Kedhar Jadhav, Vijay Shankar, Jason Holder, Rashid Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Sandeep Sharma, T Natarajan.

Press conference quote

Ricky Ponting, Delhi Capitals head-coach: "The first part of the tournament, as well as we played - we won six of our eight games - our overall balance didn't quite feel like it was just right. But with Shreyas Iyer coming back in now, it does give us the opportunity to play the two overseas fast bowlers, which we had [done] successfully in the past."

Looking at the way both teams played in the first half of the tournament, and with the Sunrisers missing Jonny Bairstow at the top, Delhi Capitals are favorites going into this contest.

Pitch Report

The match played between the Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings at the Dubai International Stadium showed that there will be a swing on offer early on. A total between 160-170 could be defendable, considering the gradual slowness of the wickets.

Dew is unlikely to play a factor, as was the case in the MI-CSK game. The batsmen will have to convert their starts into significant scores if they are to set up a game for their side, as Ruturaj Gaikwad showed on Sunday.

Match info

Match - Delhi Capitals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, IPL 2021, Match 33

Date - 22 September 2021

Time - 7:30 PM IST

Venue - Dubai International Stadium, Dubai