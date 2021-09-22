DC vs SRH | We were 25-30 runs short, Delhi Capitals put us under pressure, admits Kane Williamson

Sunrisers Hyderabad skipper Kane Williamson admitted that his side was undone by the Delhi Capitals bowlers, after an eight-wicket defeat in Dubai on Wednesday, September 21. SRH have now lost seven of their first eight games, which has significantly dented their chances of a play-off qualification.

SRH lost David Warner on just the third ball of their innings, and could never recover, with none of their batsmen crossing 28, after Williamson had opted to bat. Anrich Nortje, Kagiso Rabada and Axar Patel picked up three wickets between them, as DC restricted their opponents to 134/9 in the first innings.

In response, an in-form Shikhar Dhawan (42 off 37) laid the platform, before Shreyas Iyer (47* off 41) and Rishabh Pant (35* off 21) applied the finishing touches to round off a highly comprehensive win.

Williamson admitted that his side were short with the bat, and acknowledged his opponents for a clinical show.

"Didn't get off to the start we would have liked,” Williamson said after the match. “Some good fighting with the bat at the end; some 25 or 30 short in the end. Bit of a shame, but at the same time, it's important we keep the attitude the boys showed last time... Been a tough campaign so far. At our best, we can beat anybody.

“They are an outstanding side, and have a great balance. They put us under pressure, and that is what you expect. Things started to unfold for us... It wasn't to be today. Delhi were fantastic... For us, it is focusing on our cricket and trying to improve."

Meanwhile, Rishabh Pant, the Delhi Capitals skipper, was pleased that his team carried their fine form from the tournament’s first half, and added that the dynamic pace-attack is a great asset to have.

“We discussed that we had a good first phase, and we are happy to start the second phase this way,” Pant said. “We said the same thing about focusing on the process and giving it 100% every day. It's a good bowling performance because we thought 150-160 would have been a good total, so 130-something was a good score to restrict them to. We have one of the quickest bowlers in the world so I think they're great assets to have.”