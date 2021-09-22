 user tracker image
    DC vs DRH | Twitter reacts as Kane Williamson takes a spectacular running catch to dismiss Prithvi Shaw

    Kane Williamson took a fine running catch to dismiss Prithvi Shaw

    SportsCafe Desk

    Today at 10:01 PM

    Kane Williamson wasn’t quite at his fluent best with the bat during his side’s first game of the IPL 2021 second leg against the Delhi Capitals in Dubai, enduring a 26-ball struggle for 18. However, he made a mark with an outstanding catch while running backwards, to get rid of Prithvi Shaw.

    Prithvi Shaw, having earned a streaky boundary courtesy of an outside edge past the keeper earlier in the over, went for another hoick across the line off a relatively slower ball on a length from Khaleel Ahmed. With no timing, the ball hung in the air but threatened to fall away from Williamson, who sprinted backward from mid-on to complete a fine running catch.

    Sunil Gavaskar, on-air, reminisced about Kapil Dev’s historic catch to dismiss Viv Richards in the 1983 World Cup final, which would go on to become one of the game’s most iconic moments. 

