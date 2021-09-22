DC vs DRH | Twitter reacts as Kane Williamson takes a spectacular running catch to dismiss Prithvi Shaw

Today at 10:01 PM
Kane Williamson wasn’t quite at his fluent best with the bat during his side’s first game of the IPL 2021 second leg against the Delhi Capitals in Dubai, enduring a 26-ball struggle for 18. However, he made a mark with an outstanding catch while running backwards, to get rid of Prithvi Shaw.
Prithvi Shaw, having earned a streaky boundary courtesy of an outside edge past the keeper earlier in the over, went for another hoick across the line off a relatively slower ball on a length from Khaleel Ahmed. With no timing, the ball hung in the air but threatened to fall away from Williamson, who sprinted backward from mid-on to complete a fine running catch.
Sunil Gavaskar, on-air, reminisced about Kapil Dev’s historic catch to dismiss Viv Richards in the 1983 World Cup final, which would go on to become one of the game’s most iconic moments.
https://t.co/4MBJ5sCWfM pic.twitter.com/d3Jj47ORa1— Akhil Gupta 🏏 (@Guptastats92) September 22, 2021
Catch marvel, ft. Kane Williamson! 👏 👏— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) September 22, 2021
The @SunRisers skipper runs backwards from mid-on, keeps his eyes on the ball & completes a brilliant catch. 👍 👍 #VIVOIPL #DCvSRH
Watch 🎥 🔽https://t.co/tUaR3Rsm31
This was a magnificent effort, when all youngsters are struggling to take dollys he made it look so simple #KaneWilliamson #DCvSRH https://t.co/1A25a7r1zc— 𝕤 𝖀 𝕟 𝕟 𝕪 (@TollyCinemaGuy) September 22, 2021
Nice test innings #KaneWilliamson #SRH— Jayadeep (@Its_Jdeep) September 22, 2021
We want KANE WILLIAMSON as a Bowler— VV CRICKET (@vvCRICKET) September 22, 2021
When Kane Williamson wears a chain, he is Chain Williamson. #Komedi— Professor memerever | 𝗥𝗖𝗕 ❤️ (@AnshKaran7) September 22, 2021
So I haven't followed the IPL all that much beyond MI but fair to say this SRH line up is pretty sad. It's like post of them don't belong in the league. Feel for Kane Williamson and Rashid. Pretty certain Kane will play for a better team next year. #IPL2021 #DCvSRH— Eric🇺🇸🇳🇿 (@er_icc) September 22, 2021
#STARAIKELUNGAL— Mr. Rio (@NSPNaveen1) September 22, 2021
Today SRH PLAYING very bad becaus
SRH team not having plan in bating
But fielding was so super example Kane Williamson that is a super catch.....
Brilliant Catch by Kane Williamson#IPL2021 #DCvSRH pic.twitter.com/vUvy6digbH— ᴊᴀᴄᴋ ꜱᴩᴀʀʀᴏᴡ 🇮🇳🇮🇳 (@Jacksparrow9807) September 22, 2021
