Three bets which can fetch you big bucks from match 32 between Punjab vs Rajasthan in IPL 2021

Punjab Kings (PBKS) and Rajasthan Royals (RR) are set to clash against each other at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Tuesday. Rajasthan Royals will be without their three England stars - Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler and Jofra Archer, whereas, Punjab will also look for change in fortunes.

KL Rahul to score over 28.5 runs @ 1.89

Punjab Kings captain KL Rahul his currently the second highest run-scorer in the IPL 2021. With 331 runs in 7 matches at an average of 66.20 and strike rate of 136.21, the 29-year-old will be a major threat for the Rajasthan Royals in Tuesday's encounter. Rajasthan Royals will be without the services of Jofra Archer and Ben Stokes and that will further raise the alarm bells.

The stylish right-hand batsman piled up 670 runs during the IPL 2020 which was played under same conditions in the UAE. He scored 52 more runs than second-placed Shikhar Dhawan to win the Orange Cap in the 13th edition. KL Rahul has also smashed 16 sixes this IPL season, the most by any batsman.

Rahul did not succeed during his four outings in the format at the international level against England in March this year but he soon bounced back with a fifty and a hundred in the ODIs. A good run in the IPL 2021 India leg followed thereafter and the Karnataka batsman then slammed a hundred in the Lord's Test against. The aforementioned facts have been put to just highlight that KL Rahul is riding high on confidence and we can expect some firework from him at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

Punjab Kings to hit over 5.5 sixes @ 1.94

Punjab Kings have hit a total of 57 sixes from their first 8 matches of IPL 2021. Chennai Super Kings (CSK) have hit 69 and are the only team ahead of Punjab in the list.

The Punjab Kings batting lineup boasts of high quality power-hitters including the likes of KL Rahul, Mayank Agarwal, birthday boy Chris Gayle, Deepak Hooda, Nicholas Pooran and Shahrukh Khan.

Rajasthan Royals have a potent bowling lineup consisting of Mustafizur Rahman, Tabraiz Shamsi, Chetan Sakariya and Jaydev Unadkat but lack of consistency is the major problem. Moreover, the team struggled miserably under the same conditions last year. In fact, Rajasthan ended their campaign on the bottom of the points table.

Injured Jofra Archer was Rajasthan's most success bowler with 20 wickets and was followed by Rahul Tewatia and Shreyas Gopal who scalped 10 wickets each.

Sanju Samson to score over 20.5 runs @ 1.89

Excitement is at its peak whenever Sanju Samson walks in the middle to bat. The Rajasthan Royals captain is a rare talent and no one doubts but inconsistency is his biggest enemy is also widely accepted fact now.

He started the IPL 2020 with a bang, scoring 74 and 85 in the first two matches before heading back to the pavilion for 8, 4, 0 and 5 in the next four outing.

In IPL 2021, Sanju Samson hit a scintillating 63-ball 119 knock in his team's IPL 2021 opener vs PBKS. Scores of 4, 1, 21, 42*, 42 and 48 followed before the edition was postponed due to Covid-19 outbreak in India. Samson is currently the sixth highest run-getter in the ongoing edition. The Kerala star has 277 runs at an average of over 46.

Sanju Samson was part of the recent Sri Lanka tour where he featured in all three T20Is, scoring 27, 7 and 0. The poor show saw him being ignored from India's squad for T20 World Cup 2021. The 26-year-old has a point to prove and scoring around 21 runs against average Punjab bowling lineup should not be difficult.