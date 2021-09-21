RCB vs KKR | Last time AB de Villiers took us apart, this time I planned and got him out, says Andre Russell

Kolkata Knight Riders all-rounder Andre Russell has revealed that he was prepared to get the better of AB de Villiers this time as he was fell aware of the damage he could do to his team. The all-rounder bowled a perfect yorker in the 9th overs and castled de Villiers for a first ball duck.

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) won the toss and elected to bat first in match 31 of IPL 2021 on Monday but things did not at all go according to their plans after lethal strikes from KKR bowlers.

Captain Virat Kohli departed in the second over and then a mini 31-run partnership between Devdutt Padikkal and Srikar Bharat brewed but that was it. Soon after the departure of Padikkal for 22, the RCB innings collapsed. The third-placed side could not even play their quota of 20 overs and were bundled out for 92.

When chips were down a lost was expected from AB de Villiers, the batsman who has shined under pressure on numerous occasions for the Bengaluru-based franchise.

Not long back, in the India leg of IPL 2021, the South African star had hammered unbeaten 76 runs off just 34 balls as his team had posted 204/4 in 20 overs. But this time around, KKR all-rounder was well prepared with a plan.

On the fourth ball of the 9th over, a perfect yorker from Russell proved to be too good for the 360 degree batsman as he was castled for a rare golden duck.

"Yes, naturally I planned that yorker because before that I was bowling a lot of length balls. I know AB is a clever guy. I was just trying to outsmart him and get it right. It happened," Russell said while interacting with Chakravarthy for the BCCI.

"The last time he took us apart in Chennai. This time, I planned to get him out. First-ball yorker and it happened. I backed myself," he added.

"He wasn't (expecting the yorker)."

Why doesn't Chakravarthy celebrate his wickets?

Meanwhile, Russell asked Chakravarthy why he doesn't celebrate his wickets and opts to stay composed even in the most thrilling moments. Chakravarthy cut a composed figure even as he knocked out Glenn Maxwell for 10 on Monday.

"I want 24 wickets in a match (laughs). It's just that I want to stay focused and not get distracted. If I celebrate too much, I will end up losing focus on what I need to do next. But later on, I do celebrate," he said.

KKR jumped to the 5th spot in the IPL 2021 points table and will face Mumbai Indians (MI) on Thursday.