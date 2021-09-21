RCB vs KKR | Beating Bangalore by 9 wickets a bold statement, Kolkata opener Shubman Gill

Today at 8:27 AM
Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) opener Shubman GIll said his team's thumping 9-wicket win over Royal Challengers Bangalore in match 31 of IPL 2021 was a bold statement. KKR are now placed 5th on points table and Gill made it clear that the Eoin Morgan-led side is determined to make it to the play-offs.
The 22-year-old looked in sublime form, smashing 48 off 34 apart from stitching a handsome 82-run partnership alongside his new opening partner Venkatesh Iyer (41).
Earlier, the KKR bolwers were all over RCB as they ran through their batting lineup to bundle them out for 92 in 19 overs. Andre Russell and Varun Chakravarthy were pick of the bowlers, taking three wickets each.
How good was this guy tonight?! 🤩@RealShubmanGill #KKRvRCB #KKR #AmiKKR #KorboLorboJeetbo #আমিKKR pic.twitter.com/9sRLixRG7J— KolkataKnightRiders (@KKRiders) September 20, 2021
"We were determined to make a comeback and we did well in all departments. Hope we go forward and qualify for the playoffs. It was a bold statement. It was a plan to get the net run-rate going," Gill said after the match.
"My return felt good, was gutted by the way I got out but hopefully I'll complete it in the next game. The way we started off, after the first six overs, the way we bowled, was great to see Sunny and Varun come into the mix," the right-hand batsman added.
KKR next face Mumbai Indians (MI) in Abu Dhabi on Thursday, September 23.
