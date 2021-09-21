RCB vs KKR | Beating Bangalore by 9 wickets a bold statement, Kolkata opener Shubman Gill

Earlier, the KKR bolwers were all over RCB as they ran through their batting lineup to bundle them out for 92 in 19 overs. Andre Russell and Varun Chakravarthy were pick of the bowlers, taking three wickets each.

"We were determined to make a comeback and we did well in all departments. Hope we go forward and qualify for the playoffs. It was a bold statement. It was a plan to get the net run-rate going," Gill said after the match.

"My return felt good, was gutted by the way I got out but hopefully I'll complete it in the next game. The way we started off, after the first six overs, the way we bowled, was great to see Sunny and Varun come into the mix," the right-hand batsman added.