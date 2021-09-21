 user tracker image
sport iconCricket

    More Options

    PBKS vs RR | Twitter reacts as Punjab Kings drop Chris Gayle from playing XI on his birthday

    no photo
    camera iconcamera icon|

    Chris Gayle was dropped from PBKS playing XI on his birthday

    | IPL Twitter

    PBKS vs RR | Twitter reacts as Punjab Kings drop Chris Gayle from playing XI on his birthday

    no photo

    SportsCafe Desk

    Today at 7:45 PM

    Punjab Kings, rather surprisingly, dropped “Universe Boss” Chris Gayle from their playing XI for their first game of IPL 2021 second leg against the Rajasthan Royals on Wednesday. The KL Rahul led side named Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran, Fabien Allen and Adil Rashid as their four overseas players.

    Chris Gayle hasn’t been in the best of forms of late, having aggregated just 165 runs at 18.33 for St Kitts and Nevis Patriots in the recently concluded Caribbean Premier League. However, the dynamic left-hander has been a proven match-winner for the West Indies and various global T20 leagues, most significantly at the IPL.

    Therefore, it was quite a surprise when the "Universe Boss" was overlooked by the Punjab Kings on Wednesday. Gayle, who celebrates his 42nd birthday on Wednesday, had scored 178 runs at 25.43 while maintaining a strike rate of 133.83. Whether he’ll be a major miss for the 2014 runners-up against RR, remains to be seen.

    SO SAD 

    CRUEL AND UNUSUAL 

    LOL

    MEMES KEEP COMING 

    YES, IT IS! 

    WHY PUNJAB KINGS?

    YAYY OR NAYY?

    HAPPY BIRTHDAY 

    Follow us on Facebook here

    Stay connected with us on Twitter here

    Like and share our Instagram page here

    SHOW COMMENTS drop down