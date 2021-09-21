PBKS vs RR | Twitter reacts as Fabien Allen takes a stunning catch to dismiss Liam Livingstone

Today at 9:07 PM
Punjab Kings’ Fabien Allen took a stunning catch, diving to his right at the deep mid-wicket boundary, to send back Rajasthan Royals’ Liam Livingstone for a 17-ball 25, on Tuesday. The wicket brought much relief for the Kings, breaking a 28-ball 48-run stand between Yashasvi Jaiswal and Livingstone.
Liam Livingstone, riding high on his recent white-ball form for England and at The Hundred, threatened to hurt Punjab Kings with a breezy start. The right-hander first played a Jos Buttler-Esque scoop over the keeper for a four, off Arshdeep Singh, before sending one soaring over the cow-corner boundary for a 97-metre hit.
He attempted a pull off the next legal delivery and timed it fairly well, only to be undone by Fabien Allen’s brilliance at the deep mid-wicket boundary. Allen ran across to his left and dived at a full stretch, completing a tumbling catch. That the hit was well-timed and coming at a speed, made the effort worth the praise.
