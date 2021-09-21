IPL 2021 | There is no need to over-analyze Virat Kohli’s dismissal, states Parthiv Patel

Parthiv Patel says that there is no need to over-analyze Virat Kohli’s dismissal off KKR pacer Prasidh Krishna, on Monday. Krishna bowled two similar back of the length deliveries to Kohli - the first one, tad wider, went to the boundary, while the second, angled in, got him out lbw.

The Royal Challengers Bangalore didn't have a best of starts to the second leg of IPL 2021, going down by nine wickets against the two-time champions Kolkata Knight Riders on Monday in Abu Dhabi. The failure of their big-three -- skipper Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell and AB de Villiers -- was a major talking point.

Kohli, having won the toss and opted to bat, was caught in the crease as he tried to flick one off Prasidh Krishna, and was trapped leg-before. While the mode of dismissal, pertaining to the head position did call for discussions and analysis among experts, Parthiv Patel credited the bowler, and stated that it's only a matter of time that Kohli will rediscover his best form.

"I think sometimes you have to give the credit to the bowler as well. It is one of the most difficult bowl to face. Yes, the head position is slightly out but it's always been the case with Virat Kohli," Parthiv said during the innings break on Star Sports.

"It's not like it's first time. Because of the form he is in, because of maybe the mental space he is in, that is the reason why he has missed that ball, I think. We are just probably over-analyzing it way too much.

"If he was in prime form, we have seen him hit those boundaries from mid-on till fine leg. So, I think it's just a matter of time. I don't think we need to read too much into that head position. It was not as bad as we are trying to talk about it."

RCB held on to their third position in the points table despite the defeat, but their net run-rate took a major dip. They'll take on the three-time champions Chennai Super Kings in Sharjah on Friday, September 24.