IPL 2021 telecast banned in Taliban-ruled Afghanistan over presence of female audience

The Taliban has banned the broadcast of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 in Afghanistan due to 'girls dancing', female audience and spectators in the UAE stadiums. Recently, Australia said they would cancel their one-off Test vs Afghanistan in November if Taliban bans women's cricket.

Earlier on Monday, a group of people entered the ACB office and ordered that the incumbent CEO Hamid Shinwari be replaced. A new CEO, Naseebullah Khan, has been appointed in Shinwari's place.

Afghanistan cricket has been witnessing changes in the team structure as well. Rashid Khan, who was appointed as Afghanistan captain for the upcoming T20 World Cup, stepped down from his position after not being included in the selection meeting for the marquee event.

Moreover, Cricket Australia (CA) has threatened to cancel the one-off Test against Afghanistan in November if women are not allowed to play cricket in the country.

IPL 2021 resumed in the UAE from September 19 with defending champions Mumbai Indians taking on 3-time champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK). The knockout stage will kick off on October 10 and the final is slated to be held on October 15.