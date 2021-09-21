INDW vs AUSW | Mithali Raj completes 20,000 career runs en route her fifth consecutive ODI half-century

India lost the toss and were put in to bat first by Australia skipper Meg Lanning in the first ODI in Mackay. Openers Shafali Verma (8) and Smriti Mandhana (16) departed cheaply, both falling to Darcia Brown in the fourth and sixth over respectively. Coming into bat at 38/2, Mithali Raj scored 63 runs off 107 balls with three fours. She also stitched a 77-run partnership with Yastika Bhatia for the third wicket.