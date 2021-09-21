Former England quick Jade Dernbach set to play for Italy

Today at 5:51 PM
Jade Dernbach, who represented England in 24 ODIs and 34 T20Is between 2011 and 2014, has been named in Italy's squad for the ICC Men's T20 World Cup Europe Qualifier next month. The 35-year-old will leave his county Surrey at the end of this season, to resume his international cricket career.
Dernbach qualifies to play for Italy through his mother and has been named in the 15-member squad for the ICC Men's T20 World Cup Europe Qualifier, to be held next month.
The right-arm quick took 31 and 39 wickets in ODIs and T20Is respectively, with his last international appearance coming during the 2014 T20 World Cup in Bangladesh.
Gareth Berg, the Northamptonshire all-rounder has been named the captain and head-coach in a side that also features Grant Stewart, the Australian-born all-rounder, who played for Kent during their recent T20 Blast triumph.
Owais Shah, who played 94 international games for England, has been named as the side’s assistant coach.
Italy, on the virtue of their T20I ranking, reached October's qualifier after the sub-qualifiers were called off by the ICC due to the Covid-19 pandemic. They will face Jersey, Germany and Denmark from October 15-21 in Spain, and the top two teams will progress to the global qualifiers in early 2022, wherein the teams will compete for a spot in the 2022 T20 World Cup.
Italy squad for ICC Men's T20 World Cup Europe Qualifier: Gareth Berg (captain/head coach), Jade Dernbach, Madupa Fernando, Jamie Grassi, Grant Stewart, Darren Low, Dinidu Marage, Gian-Piero Meade, Joy Perera, Amir Sharif, Baljith Singh, Jaspreet Singh, Manpreet Singh, Nikolai Smith.
Follow us on Facebook here
Stay connected with us on Twitter here
Like and share our Instagram page here
- Jade Dernbach
- Owais Shah
- Icc T 20 World Cup Qualifier
- T 20 World Cup
- Italy Cricket Team
- England Cricket Team
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.