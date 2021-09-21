ECB receives 'threatening email" relating to New Zealand Cricket, extra security for NZ Women Players in England

New Zealand Cricket on Tuesday boosted security around the women's national team currently touring England as a precaution after a threatening email was received by ECB officials. This comes after NZC last week abruptly abandoned the men's team tour of Pakistan over security concerns.

However, it said the communication received by the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) prompted increased security around the New Zealand women's team, which is due to play England in Leicester in the third ODI on Tuesday.

"The ECB have received a threatening email relating to NZC. Although this did not specifically reference the White Ferns, it was treated seriously, investigated and deemed not credible," the governing body said in a statement.

"The White Ferns have now arrived in Leicester and, as a precaution, security around them has been boosted."

Notably, ECB also withdrew their men's and women's teams from next month's white-ball series in Pakistan, citing "increasing concerns about travelling to the region".

That decision came in the wake of New Zealand's dramatic withdrawal from the Pakistan tour on Friday, minutes ahead of the start of first ODI in Rawalpindi.

NZC has refused to detail what prompted the action but conceded that it had been advised of a "specific and credible threat".

The New Zealand men's team arrived in Dubai on Sunday on a chartered flight from Pakistan, with players not involved in next month's T20 World Cup 2021 in the UAE and Oman returning to New Zealand as soon as flights and quarantine facilities can be arranged.