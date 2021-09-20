Want to be the best finisher in the world in next three years, declares Delhi Capitals' Marcus Stoinis

Delhi Capitals' Australian all-rounder Marcus Stoinis has made his ambitions to become world's best all-rounder clear ahead of his team's first match of the UAE leg of IPL 2021. Talking about DC's plan for their remaining matches, Stoinis stated that playing with freedom and excitement was the key.

The 32-year-old Perth-born cricketer has been named in Australia's 15-man squad for the T20 World Cup, starting October 17 in the UAE and Oman. Glenn Maxwell and Mitchell Marsh are the other two all-rounder in the squad. Considering his recent experience of the subcontinent conditions due to his asscoaition with IPL side Delhi Capitals, the hard-hitting batsman is expected to play a crucial role for his national team, in what could be their first T20 World Cup triumph.

“My next phase, the way I see it, over the next three years I want to be not only the best finisher in Australia, I want to be best finisher in the world,” Marcus Stoinis told ESPNcricinfo.

Further, Marcus Stoinis also talked about Delhi Capitals' plan ahead of their first match of the IPL 2021 second leg on Wednesday. The Rishabh Pant-led side were leading the points table after the season's first half, before Chennai Super Kings (CSK) dethroned them on Sunday, beating defending champions Mumbai Indians (MI) by 20 runs.

“The key for us is going to the tournament having each other’s back, looking to play like we’ve got nothing to lose because at the end of the day, we don’t have anything to lose,” said Stoinis.

“I think if we play with that freedom and that excitement, we’re going to do something special. I think that’s the way we’ve got to attack that. There’s enough talent. There’s so many good players in our team that there’s no reason why we shouldn’t,” he said.

Stoinis, who has scored 3,489 runs and scalped 80 wickets in 161 T20 matches so far, called fellow Australian and DC head coach a "genius", adding that the former captain knows when and how pump him up.

“Ricky is a bloody genius. And a lot of his genius isn’t about cricket. It’s about how he communicates with people. He understands me quite well. So, he knows how to push my buttons. He knows when to challenge me. He knows when to pump me up.”

"When it comes to game time, we’ve got a good relationship in that I am sitting in the dugout, I am asking him what he is thinking. I’m telling him what bowler I want to target, when to send me out, he’s telling me sort of sit down and relax,” said Stoinis.