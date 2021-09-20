Virat Kohli focusing on longer formats, chasing Sachin Tendulkar's record of 100 hundreds, says Brad Hogg

Reflecting on Virat Kohli's decision to give up RCB and India's T20I captaincy, former Australia spinner Brad Hogg has reckoned that the 32-year-old was trying to focus on the longer formats. Hogg added that Kohli could also be eyeing Sachin Tendulkar's record of 100 international hundreds.

Virat Kohli, on Thursday, announced that he will step down from T20I captaincy after the upcoming T20 World Cup and then on Sunday, he revealed that he'll quit as RCB captain after the conclusion of IPL 2021.

Brad Hogg, the former Australia and KKR chinaman bowler, has opined that Kohli has his eyes set on India great Sachin Tendulkar's record of 100 international hundreds, and was hence focussing on the longer formats of the game.

"He has stepped down from the international position of T20 captain and also RCB. This is a bigger picture, where he is concentrating on the longer format of the game. He wants to lead India in Test cricket and ODIs.

"But there's a record in his eyeline as well - trying to get that Tendulkar record of 100 international hundreds," Hogg said on his YouTube channel.

Virat Kohli has 70 internationals hundreds to his name already, but his last three-digit score came nearly two years ago against Bangladesh in the pink-ball Test match at the Eden Gardens. The former world No. 1 ranked ICC Test batsman has slipped to the sixth spot.

"He's well up there with Sachin in ODIs, having got 43 hundreds at the present moment. But he has only got 27 hundreds in Tests," Hogg explained.

"Tendulkar got 51 hundreds in 200 games. I think Kohli wants to concentrate on Test cricket and match Tendulkar's record of having 50 Test hundreds under his belt. He wants to become one of the greats as well. I think that's where Kohli's going."