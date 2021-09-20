Playing England-Pakistan matches in UAE more sensible, asserts Michael Vaughan

Michael Vaughan is of the opinion that playing England-Pakistan matches in UAE is more sensible than completely canceling the tour. Ahead of the T20 World Cup in UAE which is scheduled to begin on October 19, the Three Lions are due to play a two-match T20I series in Pakistan next month.

After the New Zealand cricket team abandoned their tour of Pakistan following a government security alert on Friday, the tour of England to the country remains uncertain. If the T20I series begins as per the schedule, the England cricket team will be touring Pakistan after a long 18 years since the 2003 tour. The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) stated that they will take a final call regarding the series in the next 24 hours.

With uncertainty over the series between England and Pakistan, Michael Vaughan has opined that it will be a sensible move by both boards if they decide to shift the matches to UAE rather than canceling the games. He further stated that both men’s and women’s games should take place as scheduled but at a different venue.

"It would seem sensible to me to try and move England's Pakistan games to the UAE rather than cancel the tour if it's deemed unsafe to travel .. !! Hopefully the games for the Men's & Women’s teams can take place rather than a full cancellation," tweeted Vaughan.

England men’s team will visit Pakistan after a long gap of 18 years, whereas this is the first tour of the women's team to Pakistan. The Blackcaps have arrived in Dubai leaving Islamabad on a chartered flight on Sunday. The 34-member squad is undergoing a 24-hour period of self-isolation.

24 members of the New Zealand cricket team will return to their country next week or so, as flights and MIQ rooms in New Zealand become available. The remaining set of players will stay in UAE, group together, and will prepare for the upcoming T20 World Cup as they will be part of the World Cup squad.