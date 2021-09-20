More trouble for Pakistan as England too call off their white-ball tour of the country

The future of the series was in doubt ever since New Zealand backed out from their ODI and T20I series in Pakistan despite arriving in the country and spending good 6 days before the start of the first ODI in Rawalpindi. New Zealand Cricket (NZC) had got an "authentic" tip off from their government about a security threat against the vistors. Following the advisory, New Zealand team did not leave the team hotel and later the entire tour was called off. The players had flown out of the country in a chartered flight.