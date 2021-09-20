KKR vs RCB | Twitter reacts as Andre Russell castles AB de Villiers for a first-ball duck

Today at 8:39 PM
Andre Russell nailed a perfect yorker to breach AB de Villiers defences, castling the star batter for a rare first-ball duck in the 31st match of IPL 2021 between the Kolkata Knight Riders and Royal Challengers Bangalore. This was de Villiers' sixth golden duck in the IPL, from 163 innings.
The RCB didn’t have the best of starts against KKR - their first game of the IPL 2021 second leg - after Virat Kohli opted to bat first. Kohli was trapped leg-before in the second over and with youngsters Devdutt Padikkal and Srikar Bharat failing to convert their starts, the onus laid on AB de Villiers to do the rescue act. However, the star South African could last just one ball, with Andre Russell delivering a pitch-perfect yorker to castle his stumps.
Russell angled it into the right-hander and the batter went for a whip across the line, only for the ball to hit his back-pad and go on to shatter the stumps. This was de Villiers' sixth golden duck in the IPL.
WHAT A BALL!
September 20, 2021
RUSSELL!
@ABdeVilliers17 Gone for duck but as a batsman you can't do much when bowler bowls a yorker like this#Dream11Team #AndreRussell #ABDevilliers #PlayBold #RCBian #RCBvKKR— Shivam Jaiswal (@07ShivamJaiswal) September 20, 2021
FIRST TIME!
This was the first time Andre Russell dismissed AB de Villiers in his T20 career in the 9 innings he has bowled to ABD. Before this encounter, ABD had a strike rate of 252.83 against Russell. #IPL2021 #KKRvRCB #ABDevilliers— The Third Man (@thirdmantweets) September 20, 2021
WOWW!!
What a ball Dre Russ ..... Wowww#KKR #ABDevilliers #KKRvRCB #KKRHaiTaiyaar— Deep Prakash (@cdeepprakash) September 20, 2021
DUCK!
What a ball to get #ABDevilliers #dangeruss at his best. #RCB back to their form again. #IPL2021— Cric With Comedies (@cric_with_coms) September 20, 2021
#Cricwithcomedies
BEST YORKER!
what a yorker from russel!!!!!!!!!#ABDevilliers #russel#KKRvRCB— Rohit (@vish_0345) September 20, 2021
AND GONE!
ABD gone for Zero 0⃣#RCBvKKR #ABDevilliers#trouble— Siddhant Gawande (@SiddhantGawand6) September 20, 2021
GOLDEN DUCK!
@ABdeVilliers17 departs for a golden duck!! Dre.Russ gets his second wicket! Rcb on trouble.#RCBvKKR #ViratKohli #ABDevilliers #Rcbfans #rcbcaptaincy— Pendyala Pranav (@pendyala_pranav) September 20, 2021
TOP CLASS!
Top Yorker!!!!!!!! #RCBvKKR #IPL2021 #ViratKohli #ABDevilliers— dailyjadyn29 (@dailyjadyn2906) September 20, 2021
