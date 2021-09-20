 user tracker image
sport iconCricket

    More Options

    KKR vs RCB | Twitter reacts as Andre Russell castles AB de Villiers for a first-ball duck

    no photo
    camera iconcamera icon|

    AB de Villiers departed for a golden duck vs KKR on Monday

    | Courtesy - IPL

    KKR vs RCB | Twitter reacts as Andre Russell castles AB de Villiers for a first-ball duck

    no photo

    SportsCafe Desk

    Today at 8:39 PM

    Andre Russell nailed a perfect yorker to breach AB de Villiers defences, castling the star batter for a rare first-ball duck in the 31st match of IPL 2021 between the Kolkata Knight Riders and Royal Challengers Bangalore. This was de Villiers' sixth golden duck in the IPL, from 163 innings.

    The RCB didn’t have the best of starts against KKR - their first game of the IPL 2021 second leg - after Virat Kohli opted to bat first. Kohli was trapped leg-before in the second over and with youngsters Devdutt Padikkal and Srikar Bharat failing to convert their starts, the onus laid on AB de Villiers to do the rescue act. However, the star South African could last just one ball, with Andre Russell delivering a pitch-perfect yorker to castle his stumps.

    Russell angled it into the right-hander and the batter went for a whip across the line, only for the ball to hit his back-pad and go on to shatter the stumps. This was de Villiers' sixth golden duck in the IPL.

    WHAT A BALL!

    RUSSELL!

    FIRST TIME!

    WOWW!!

    DUCK!

    BEST YORKER!

    AND GONE!

    GOLDEN DUCK!

    TOP CLASS!

    Follow us on Facebook here

    Stay connected with us on Twitter here

    Like and share our Instagram page here

    SHOW COMMENTS drop down