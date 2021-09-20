KKR vs RCB | Twitter reacts as Andre Russell castles AB de Villiers for a first-ball duck

The RCB didn’t have the best of starts against KKR - their first game of the IPL 2021 second leg - after Virat Kohli opted to bat first. Kohli was trapped leg-before in the second over and with youngsters Devdutt Padikkal and Srikar Bharat failing to convert their starts, the onus laid on AB de Villiers to do the rescue act. However, the star South African could last just one ball, with Andre Russell delivering a pitch-perfect yorker to castle his stumps.