IPL 2021 | Will help Sanju Samson regardless of Jos Buttler and Ben Stokes' availability, says Chris Morris

Rajasthan Royals all-rounder Chris Morris has said that his role in the team is to assist captain Sanju Samson and keep other players calm, being a senior player. RR, who are currently placed fifth in the IPL 2021 points table, will take on Punjab Kings on Tuesday, September 21 in Dubai.

The Rajasthan Royals will miss their three premier overseas stars in Jos Buttler, Ben Stokes and Jofra Archer during the second half of IPL 2021. That leaves a significant void of experience to assist their young skipper, Sanju Samson.

Chris Morris, one of team's most experienced overseas internationals, looks forward to lead the bowling unit, and assist Samson with tactics.

"We have so many experienced players in the team, I will be at mid-off and mid-on, I'll be having a chat with the bowlers. If we pick anything, we always relay that to captain Sanju. As a senior player, the role is to keep the players calm and I think there is pressure on players, you always need an idea," said Morris during a webinar organised by Rajasthan Royals.

"Yeah, I will be doing it anyway, whether the likes of Jos Buttler or Ben Stokes are available or not, I have been doing that my whole career. I will be helping Sanju. It is a part of the gig I suppose."

Rajasthan Royals are currently at the fifth position in the IPL 2021 points table with three wins in seven matches, which leaves their chances of a play-off qualification hanging inn balance. They will play Punjab Kings in Dubai on Tuesday, September 21, against whom they'd gone down by four runs in a high-scoring reverse fixture in Mumbai in April.

Ahead of their first game of the UAE leg, Morris, who is currently the joint second-highest wicket-taker in the season, with 14 scalps, identified match-readiness as a major concern, and stated that the players will be a bit rusty initially.

"I think match-readiness is probably going to be an issue," said the all-rounder. "Same as IPL last year in Dubai, guys took a couple of matches to get rustiness out of their bones. I think the fortunate thing for us is that people have been playing a lot of cricket, especially overseas players. I have been pre-season at home, I think match-fitness is always the best type of fitness.

"I think a few guys will struggle to get that rustiness off. It is natural and it is going to happen. This is the nature of the beast with COVID-19. So, I think it will be the case initially, some guys have to shake off the rustiness but that is part and parcel of the game. You have to find a way and make it work."