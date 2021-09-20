IPL 2021 | Twitter reacts as RCB stumble from 41/1 to 92 all-out against KKR

Today at 9:26 PM
The Royal Challengers Bangalore were at a reasonably good position at 41/1 in the sixth over, after having lost Virat Kohli for 5 early, against the Kolkata Knight Riders. However, a dramatic collapse followed, with the team losing their last nine wickets for mere 49 runs to finish 92 all-out.
Devdutt Padikkal (22 off 20) played some fluent strokes, while Srikar Bharat (16 off 19) looked patchy as the pair tried to steady RCB’s ship after captain Kohli’s early dismissal, and took the score to 41/1 in the sixth over. However, Padikkal nicked one behind off Lockie Ferguson, before Andre Russell bounced out Bharat to trigger a collapse.
Russell delivered the killer blow, sending back the dynamic AB de Villiers for a first-ball duck with a perfect yorker, while Glenn Maxwell lost his leg-stump as he tried a wild slog off Varun Chakravarthy. The duo picked up three wickets each, as RCB were eventually bundled out for 92 in 19 overs - their sixth lowest total in IPL.
BORING!
I seriously feel that the Test series was more entertaining than this RCB match#RCBvKKR— Vivek (@We_wake_) September 20, 2021
WORST DAY FOR RCB!
RCB's score against KKR is extreme. Either its too good or too bad . Theres no in between. #RCBvKKR— Turtle (@Saratweets19) September 20, 2021
LOL!
#RCBvKKR— Riki (@KaziRiki) September 20, 2021
This is where KKR won the match😆😂🤦🏽♀️ pic.twitter.com/18uMgR8r1Z
HAHA!
RCB is setting target enough for Russell #RCBvKKR— Sainath Reddy (@the_goat_here_) September 20, 2021
POOR MATCH!
AFTER WATCHING TODAY'S INNINGS OF #RCB #RCBvKKR pic.twitter.com/MgwTwBHGCF— Memepurr._ (@memepurr) September 20, 2021
FFFFF
Sirf Dress ka Colour badal lene se kismat nhi Badal jaati …🤐🤐#RCBvKKR— Sohit rajoria (@RajoriyaSohit) September 20, 2021
MEME MATERIAL?
@RCBTweets meme material every year. #IPL2021 #RCB #RCBvKKR— Achyuth Baiju (@achyuth_baiju) September 20, 2021
BAD FORM!
Slowly @RCBTweets back to their Form#RCBvKKR— Adi (@Adityapkcult) September 20, 2021
MAYBE THIS IS IT!
RCB should step down from IPL after facing humiliation for so many years.#RCBvKKR— Prosenjit Mitra (@Prosomitra) September 20, 2021
EVERYONE GOT A CHANCE!
Everyone is getting batting today at least 😭 #RCBvKKR— Dhanush (@DhanushRavindra) September 20, 2021
REACTION RIGHT NOW!
#RCB Fans Reaction Right Now#RCBvKKR pic.twitter.com/lR0ICsuYel— Varun Kachhwaha™ (@varunkachhwaha) September 20, 2021
RCB IS BACK
#RCBvKKR— ɱąŋ۷ɛŋɖཞą सिंह ✍️ (@Soul_s_Eye) September 20, 2021
RCB is back in form 🔥🔥👽
