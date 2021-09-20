 user tracker image
    IPL 2021 | Twitter reacts as RCB stumble from 41/1 to 92 all-out against KKR

    Andre Russell bagged 3/9 as RCB were bundled out for 92 from 19 overs

    SportsCafe Desk

    Today at 9:26 PM

    The Royal Challengers Bangalore were at a reasonably good position at 41/1 in the sixth over, after having lost Virat Kohli for 5 early, against the Kolkata Knight Riders. However, a dramatic collapse followed, with the team losing their last nine wickets for mere 49 runs to finish 92 all-out.

    Devdutt Padikkal (22 off 20) played some fluent strokes, while Srikar Bharat (16 off 19) looked patchy as the pair tried to steady RCB’s ship after captain Kohli’s early dismissal, and took the score to 41/1 in the sixth over. However, Padikkal nicked one behind off Lockie Ferguson, before Andre Russell bounced out Bharat to trigger a collapse.

    Russell delivered the killer blow, sending back the dynamic AB de Villiers for a first-ball duck with a perfect yorker, while Glenn Maxwell lost his leg-stump as he tried a wild slog off Varun Chakravarthy. The duo picked up three wickets each, as RCB were eventually bundled out for 92 in 19 overs - their sixth lowest total in IPL.

