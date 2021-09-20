IPL 2021 | Twitter reacts as RCB stumble from 41/1 to 92 all-out against KKR

Devdutt Padikkal (22 off 20) played some fluent strokes, while Srikar Bharat (16 off 19) looked patchy as the pair tried to steady RCB’s ship after captain Kohli’s early dismissal, and took the score to 41/1 in the sixth over. However, Padikkal nicked one behind off Lockie Ferguson, before Andre Russell bounced out Bharat to trigger a collapse.