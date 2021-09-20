IPL 2021 | Timing of Virat Kohli stepping down as RCB captain is questionable, opines Gautam Gambhir

Today at 1:12 PM
Gautam Gambhir has stated that the timing of Virat Kohli stepping down as RCB captain is questionable as they are about to resume their IPL campaign in the UAE. Kohli announced his decision ahead of Royal Challengers Bangalore’s match against Kolkata Knight Riders on Monday, September 20.
After deciding to step down as India's T20I captain after the T20 World Cup 2021 on Thursday, Virat Kohli on Sunday announced that he will make way for a new skipper at the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) after the completion of IPL 2021. Fans and cricket experts expressed their disappointment and their opinions through social media regarding Kohli's decision to quit RCB captaincy. The newest to join the bandwagon is former cricketer Gautam Gambhir who believes that the timing of Kohli's decision was abrupt and it could have been made after the tournament.
"Yes, it does (the timing of the decision surprises me). Just before the 2nd leg of the tournament. If you want to do that, you probably do it after the tournament. Because it makes the team unsettled and emotional as well," Gambhir told Star Sports on Sunday.
"It makes the people probably push even harder. You would not want to do that, especially the kind of situation RCB is in. They are in a very good position. Why would you want to put that extra pressure, probably push your players to probably do it for Virat. You don't want to win it for individuals, you want to win it for the franchise. If he had to do it, he could have done it after the tournament as well."
Virat Kohli added that he is committed to playing for the franchisee till his retirement. However, the former Indian opener stated that the decision of stepping down from such a high profile is personal and it is understandable why Kohli took that decision.
"Stepping down and retirement are two decisions which are very individual. No one should force it on anyone. Probably, you have to feel it from inside. He has taken a brave decision but it's going to be an emotional moment. It's never going to be easy. Probably, the players and the franchise don't get emotional and continue to play the way they were playing in this season," Gambhir added.
Kohli took over from Daniel Vettori as the full-time skipper in 2013 but has not managed to bring the ever-elusive IPL Trophy for RCB just like his predecessors. Under Kohli, RCB's best finish was a place in the final in 2016 following outside the play-off spots finishes for 3 successive seasons.
RCB are currently occupying the third spot on the points with five wins from seven matches. Royal Challengers Bangalore will start their campaign against Kolkata Knight Riders on Monday, Septemeber 20.
