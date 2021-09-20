IPL 2021 | Suresh Raina looked like a school boy cricketer, states Dale Steyn

Chennai skipper MS Dhoni won and elected to bat on a greenish surface of Dubai International Stadium. His decision appeared to be a wrong one as Faf du Plessis was dismissed for a three-ball duck in the first over of the innings by Trent Boult. Moeen Ali was the second wicket to fall as he was caught by Saurabh Tiwary off the bowling of Adam Milne. Coming in to bat at 2/2, Raina looked extremely uncomfortable against Kiwi left-armer’s short bowling targeting on his body. He hit a boundary off the outside part of the blade before he was caught by Rahul Chahar.