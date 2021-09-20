IPL 2021 | Suresh Raina looked like a school boy cricketer, states Dale Steyn

Today at 1:35 PM
Dale Steyn has come down heavily on Suresh Raina’s batting performance against Mumbai Indians pacer Trent Boult as he lasted only for six balls on the crease. Raina was peppered with the short ball on his body and he looked uncomfortable against the left-armer who dismissed him on four runs.
Chennai skipper MS Dhoni won and elected to bat on a greenish surface of Dubai International Stadium. His decision appeared to be a wrong one as Faf du Plessis was dismissed for a three-ball duck in the first over of the innings by Trent Boult. Moeen Ali was the second wicket to fall as he was caught by Saurabh Tiwary off the bowling of Adam Milne. Coming in to bat at 2/2, Raina looked extremely uncomfortable against Kiwi left-armer’s short bowling targeting on his body. He hit a boundary off the outside part of the blade before he was caught by Rahul Chahar.
“He (Suresh Raina) didn’t want anything of it. He looked like a school boy cricketer at a point. I couldn’t believe this is an international player doing what he was doing, almost embarrassing that he broke his bat and got out. Had that gone for six, maybe I won’t have said that but it is what we saw,” Steyn said on ESPNcricinfo, reported India.com.
Chennai opener Ruturaj Gaikwad helped the team recover from 24/4 with his 88 not out as they posted 156/6. Dwayne Bravo and Ravindra Jadeja also chipped in with the contribution of 23 and 26 runs respectively. They won by 20 runs against five-time champions Mumbai Indians due to good bowling by the likes of Bravo, Deepak Chahar as they took three and two wickets respectively.
