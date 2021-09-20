IPL 2021 | Proud of Virat Kohli’s decision to quit RCB captaincy at peak of his career, asserts Brian Lara

Kohli took over the RCB captaincy from Daniel Vettori in 2013 but the team's wait for the coveted trophy continues. RCB qualified for the play-offs stage during the 2020 season in UAE but were eliminated comfortably by the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH). With five wins in seven matches, RCB are well on course to another play-offs berth. Meanwhile, Brian Lara reckoned that he is proud of Virat Kohli for the decision he has taken at the peak time of his career. He further stated that Kohli wants to understand his workload and contribute his best towards his team.