IPL 2021 | Mumbai Indians lacked a batsman who shouldered responsibility like Ruturaj Gaikwad, asserts Mahela Jayawardene

Today at 9:54 AM
After Chennai Super Kings defeated Mumbai Indians by 20 runs in the opener of UAE leg, MI coach Mahela Jayawardene is of the opinion that his team lacked a batsman like Ruturaj Gaikwad who shouldered the responsibility. Ruturaj Gaikwad smashed an unbeaten 88 runs off 58 balls in the match.
The Chennai Super Kings overpowered the Mumbai Indians by defeating them by a margin of 20 runs in Dubai. CSK recovered from early blows and posted 156/6 in 20 overs with a crucial contribution from Ruturaj Gaikwad, who notched up 88 runs from 58 balls.
Speaking on Mumbai Indians’ performance in the match, head coach Mahela Jayawardene stated that his team needed someone like Ruturaj Gaikwad to shoulder the responsibility and bat through the innings, but Mumbai failed to have a player like him in the match. He further added that the franchise are disappointed with how the team handled the situation.
"Well, I think the pitch was not doing much, to be honest, in the second innings, the wicket was pretty good. The odd one sat up a little bit. I agree we probably gave a couple of soft dismissals, we probably needed someone to take responsibility and bat through the innings, which we did not do. That was the difference with CSK with Ruturaj Gaikwad doing that for them," said Jayawardene during a virtual post-match conference.
"Even though they (CSK) lost wickets, there was a set batsman (Gaikwad) who went till the end. We are disappointed with how we handled the situation," the MI coach added.
Speaking on Rohit Sharma’s in the first game, Jayawardene stated that Rohit needed extra few days after the quarantine, and the MI skipper will be available from the next match.
"Rohit was batting and doing his running after coming back from the UK; we felt he needed extra few days, so he should be fine to play the next game. Hardik was training, had a niggle, so (just) precaution and giving him extra days, nothing serious," said Jayawardene
Talking about Mumbai Indians' batting, Jayawardene stated that the team is hopeful of making a good come back by playing quality cricket.
"We struggled in Chennai in the first half as we did not get used to the conditions. Here also, you know, it was not the easiest wicket, but probably needed some application. I put it down to game awareness and taking responsibility. The application out there is something we need to work on."
Mumbai Indians will battle against Kolkata Knight Riders on Thursday, September 23.
Follow us on Facebook here
Stay connected with us on Twitter here
Like and share our Instagram page here
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.