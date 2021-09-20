IPL 2021 | Mumbai Indians lacked a batsman who shouldered responsibility like Ruturaj Gaikwad, asserts Mahela Jayawardene

"Well, I think the pitch was not doing much, to be honest, in the second innings, the wicket was pretty good. The odd one sat up a little bit. I agree we probably gave a couple of soft dismissals, we probably needed someone to take responsibility and bat through the innings, which we did not do. That was the difference with CSK with Ruturaj Gaikwad doing that for them," said Jayawardene during a virtual post-match conference.